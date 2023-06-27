ROSAMOND - The South Kern Unified School District held their second meeting of the month on the evening of June 21st inside their boardroom; the regular session of the meeting got underway just after 7pm.
Under Action determined in Closed Session – the board met in closed session to discuss: A. Reinstate Expulsion for Student #21-22-23 permitted to unconditional enrollment in traditional school programs or another educational program, B. Expulsion Hearing for Student #90-22-23 action is to not expel student and allow student to return to with conditions; motion and second to approve carried.
Under Approve Agenda – a motion and second were heard to approve the agenda with corrections; motion passed.
Under Reports and Communications - A. No report was given for the Rosamond Teachers Association at this time, B. staff member Irving gave the CBO report an update as far as construction around the district goes, C. the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Curriculum report was given by Dr. Mendez, D. the Assistant Superintendent of Special Education and Personnel report was given by staff member Taylor, E. the Associate Superintendent of Human Resources report was given by staff member Hargus, F. the Superintendent Report was given by Superintendent Barbara Gaines; she also recognized several students on attendance for the month of May and said awards would be given out in September, G. Board members were able to give communication reports at this time if they wished which, there were none.
Under Comments from the Public – none reported at this time.
Under Consent Items – a motion and second were heard with discussion on the following items: A. Ratify Payroll June MIDA in the amount of $399,192.84, B. Approve purchase orders 2310933-231096 and pay vouchers 230811-230913, C. Approve Michael Goldberg Professional Services Agreement from August 9, 2023 to June 5, 2024 in the amount of $30,000, D. Approve Heather Conklin LMFT Professional Services Agreement from August 9, 2023 to June 30, 2024 in the amount of $5440, E. Approve Anna Orellana Professional Services Agreement from August 9, 2023 to June 30, 2024 in the amount of $5000, F. Approved Kathy Inman APE Professional Services Agreement from August 9, 2023 to June 5, 2024 in the amount of $5000, G. Approve Sunbelt Staffing LLC, SLP Teleservices Assignment from August 9, 2023 to June 5, 2024 in the amount of $117,000, H. Approve Agile Sports Technologies DBA Hudl order #95272 from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026 in the amount of $22,000, I. Approve Teaching Strategies LLC Q-243751 TK Curriculum RES/WES from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028 in the amount of $45,530.72, J. Approve Solution Tree Purchase Agreement from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 in the amount of $244,400, K. Approved Document Tracking Service Licensing Agreement from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 in the amount of $2,070, L. Approve University of La Verne Field Work Agreement from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028, M. Approve a donation of 500 baseball game tickets valued at $5000 district wide from the Antelope Valley Rotary Club and N. Approve an increase to attendance clerk hours from six hours per day to 8 hours per day; motion carried on all items.
Under Business and Operations – A. an informational slideshow was given by Mr. Wexler, B. a presentation update was given by Mr. Wexler concerning the “District” Local Control and Accountability Plan, C. Mr. Wexler requested that the board adopt the “District” Local Control and Accountability Plan, D. the District Budget for 2023/24 was presented by Mr. Irving, E. Certify the District Budget for 2023/24, F. Approve Resolution #22-23-17 regarding Delegation of Administrative Authority to process Routine Budget Revision, Adjustment and Transfer Funds presented by Mr. Irving, G. Approve Resolution #22-23-18 regarding the Board of Education of SKUSD Designating certain General Funds as Committed Fund Balance presented by Mr. Irving; after some discussion, motion carried on all items.
Under Personnel Items – a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: A. Approve Annual Declaration of Need for Fully Qualified Educators for 2023/24 presented by staff member Hargus, B. Approve Annual Statement of Need 30-Day Substitute Teaching Permit presented by staff member Hargus, C. Approve Classified/Confidential Employment/Resignations, Classified Substitutes Employment/Resignations, Certificated/Administrative Employment/Resignations, and Certificated Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations. After some discussion, the motion carried.
After all the district business was taken care of, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 8:18pm.
