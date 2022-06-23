Cerro Coso Community College announced Dr. Chad Houck has been approved by the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees to serve as the new Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services, effective July 1, 2022. He replaces VP Couch who will assume her new role of Budget Analyst.
Dr. Houck joined the Cerro Coso Community College administration as the Dean of Instruction – Liberal Arts and Sciences in July of 2017, demonstrating integrity and a commitment to the college community throughout his five years of service.
In his new position, Dr. Houck will be directly responsible for providing fiscal and financial analysis, prepare the college budget, oversee maintenance and operations, college facilities planning, public safety, food services, the mailroom, and liaison with various vendor contractors.
Dr. Houck’s other duties will include participating in policy development in matters of fiscal management and business operations; coordinate the planning, development, and implementation of innovative approaches to fiscal management; oversee the purchase, maintenance, and repair of equipment and facilities; serve as auxiliary liaison with auxiliary service contractors; liaison with District Facilities Planning and Construction, as well as contractors; monitor budgets in areas of responsibility; and serve as the Cerro Coso Community College Foundation Secretary/Treasurer.
Dr. Houck came to CCCC from the K-12 system, where he spent three years as the principal of South Lake Tahoe High School. No stranger to the remote setting, he has worked closely with the community, industry, and education partners in Lake Tahoe to develop dual enrollment offerings and collaborate in innovative ways to improve access and close achievement gaps. Prior to his time at South Lake Tahoe, he spent a year as the principal of Mesquite High School in Ridgecrest, and before that, eight years at Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction.
“Chad’s wealth of experience and commitment to the Cerro Coso mission will positively impact the college’s ongoing ability to meet its financial and strategic goals,” said Cerro Coso President Dr. Sean Hancock.
“I am very much looking forward to working with him in his new role as the Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services.”
Dr. Houck’s background includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University, a Master’s of Science in Education in Post-Secondary Administration from USC, and a doctorate in Advanced Studies in Human Behavior from Capella University. He has owned and operated a small manufacturing business for 14 years, and currently serves on Sierra Sands Unified School District School Board.
