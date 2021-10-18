High winds causing low visibility through out California City. Drive with caution.
weather alert
ROAD CLOSURE ON MITCHELL FROM LINDBERGH TO MENDIBURU DUE TO ROAD VISIBILITY
- California City Police Department
