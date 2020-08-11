The Tehachapi Mountain Festival has been canceled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, according to an announcement from the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
The festival, originally scheduled for this month, was pushed back to Sept. 18-20 due to concerns over the cornoavirus and mandates from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.
The Chamber decided to cancel the iconic event "as the health and safety of our community, staff, volunteers and vendors are our number one priority," according to Tehachapi Chamber president Ida Perkins.
"When the Chamber made the decision to reschedule the Festival to September, Kern County was moving forward in the stages of reopening at a faster pace than most counties," Perkins said. "Unfortunately, over the last few weeks cases of COVID-19 have increased substantially, which resulted in changes in the State guidelines for Kern County. Due to these changes Kern County is unable to issue to the Chamber the necessary permits that are required to hold the event."
The Tehachapi area, including the city itself, Golden Hills, Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs, has seen one of the fastest growing spikes in positive COVID-19 cases in East Kern County.
Kern County Public Health reported that as of Monday, Aug. 10, the Tehachapi area had 707 confirmed cases since testing began in March, with only 47 people recovered from the virus.
"This decision comes with much disappointment as Chamber staff and the Mountain Festival Committee have been working diligently since January in preparation for the Festival," Perkins stated. "The Festival is such an important event not only for the Chamber but many local non-profits and our business community."
Perkins stated that the vendors would be notified of the cancelation, and the event will be re-planned for 2021.
"Thank you to the community for your support and understanding during this difficult time and we are looking forward to the 2021 Tehachapi Mountain Festival," Perkins stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.