 

The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s July 19, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here

Both meetings were adjourned today in honor of the late Kern County Fire Captain Brian Falk and the late Kern County Firefighter Aiden Agnor.  

Meeting Highlights

July 19, 2022

Item No. 3 AM session: 

The Board proclaimed July 17-23, 2022 as Probation Services Week in Kern County.  To learn more, please visit www.kernprobation.com

Items No. 11 – 13 AM session: 

The Board allocated more than $1.4 million in state, federal, and discretionary revenue to fund services for seniors throughout Kern County, including an agreement with the Independent Living Center of Kern County for participation in the Aging and Disability Resource Connection, an agreement with In-home Therapy, Inc. to provide Area Agency on Aging Registered Dietitian services through June of 2024, and an agreement with California Department of Aging to provide Title III-E Fall Prevention Programs through December of 2024.  

Item No. 19 AM session: 

The Board voted to certify the results of the Statewide Direct Primary Election held June 7, 2022.

Items No. 20 – 21 AM session: 

The Board approved agreements with Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance, Inc. and College Community Services to provide adult outpatient mental health services for clients living in north and central Bakersfield, as well as the surrounding areas. 

Items No 24 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc. to provide peer support crisis residential services for adult mental health clients living at the Freise Hope House in Bakersfield through June of 2023. 

Item No. 31 AM session: 

The Board voted to receive and file the June 28, 2022 report with options for consideration of alternative ballot measures. 

Item No. 32 AM session: 

The Board voted to increase the contribution limits to the Kern County Finance Reform ordinance, which reflects the cumulative increase in the Consumer Price Index since 2003. 

For more information, please read the Board letter here.  

Items No. 35 – 36 AM session: 

The Board approved agreements with Airstreams Renewables, Inc. for a Renewable Energy and Communication Tower Technician Program and William M. Maguy School of Education, A Division of Proteus, Inc. for a Truck Driving Program through June of 2023, adding additional workforce training opportunities within our community. 

Item No. 38 AM session: 

The Board approved a Master Work Site Agreement with the Kern High School District-Bakersfield Adult School for participants in the Recycling Lives program through June of 2023. 

Learn more about Recycling Lives by watching this video.  

Item No. 11 PM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with The Open Door Network, formerly the Bakersfield Homeless Center, to provide litter abatement services utilizing homeless individuals from July 19, 2022 through July 18, 2023. 

This agreement includes three full-time, four person crews focusing on high visibility corridors within the unincorporated area of the County, as well as hot spots and responses to specific calls for service. 

This is another effort by the Board of Supervisors to tackle Kern County’s homelessness crisis by cleaning up our communities, along with abating litter and illegal dumping throughout unincorporated Kern.  

Item No. 12 PM session: 

The Board voted to contribute $1,000 to Honor Flight Kern County to assist in honoring Kern County veterans. 

Item No. 13 PM session: 

The Board voted to contribute $250 to the Lamont Chamber of Commerce in support of their back-to-school event, $500 to CJD Foundation for programs and services, and $525 to the Kiwanis Club of Arvin-Lamont to sponsor their opening charter celebration. 

Item No. 26 PM session: 

The Board voted for new classifications within the Sheriff’s Office to increase compensation for the following: Sheriff’s Records Specialist at salary range 53.9, Sheriff’s Records Supervisor at salary range 55.9, and Sheriff’s Records Unit at salary range 57.9. 

The Board also approved the reclassification of 36 Sheriff’s Support Technicians to Sheriff’s Records Specialist, six Sheriff’s Support Specialists to Sheriff’s Records Supervisor, and three Sheriff’s Senior Support Specialists to Sheriff’s Records Unit Supervisor, effective July 30, 2022. 

This is another effort by the Board of Supervisors to bolster recruitment and retention efforts within the Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office. 

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for July 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office

