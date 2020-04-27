BORON – After nearly three years of talks, planning, debates, surveying and public input, the long awaited Love’s Travel Center is finally taking shape. As of April 16, the new business is well on its way to completion and is scheduled to be completed in July 2020.
As reported in August and October 2017, a huge project serving the Boron community and travelers through the high desert was in the works just north of Highway 58 on North Boron Avenue Frontage Road. The project was called the Boron Commercial Development Project (officially titled EIR 05-17 Boron Commercial Development Project by Lane Engineers Inc.). The development is a multi-purpose fueling and service station to serve the motoring public such as cars, motorcycles, semis and over the road recreational vehicles. The station would also include a convenience store, a fast food restaurant with drive thru, two dine-in/take out restaurants, an on-site maintenance building and a parking area to accommodate approximately 99 semis and 86 automobiles; the first stages of planning came in August 2017. During a phone interview conducted with Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Director Craig Murphy in 2017, Murphy said that Love’s Travel Center was the only company to submit paperwork for the project and Lane Engineering would be constructing the project.
After stages 1 and 2 were completed in 2018 and most of 2019, stage 3, which is the actual construction of the project began in December 2019 with the clearing of the land and digging the holes for the gas and diesel fuel tanks to be double-lined and placed into the ground.
January 2020 saw the construction crews bringing in materials for the actual building of the station which included laying concrete, positioning steel beams for the foundation of the buildings and overhead awnings with the Love’s Travel Center logo on each side. The awnings were set in place in February with more construction crews bringing in heavy equipment for the construction; by March, the awning for the automobile and diesel sides, on-site maintenance building, concrete and most of the main building were in place before rain and the COVID-19 virus hit the high desert area; leaving a skeleton crew to continue with the project; another small set-back for the project was a theft which occurred on the property however, the theft didn’t slow down the crews or the construction. Signage indicates that at least one of the fast food restaurants coming to the Boron Love’s Travel Center will be a Carl’s Jr., it’s unclear what the others will be at this time. Applications for employment are being accepted through the Love’s Travel Center website for anyone wishing to seek employment with the company.
