Halloween Safety Tips:
- Don’t allow children to eat any candy before it is inspected for signs of tampering such as ripped packaging, pinholes, discoloring or any other unusual appearance.
- Children should only eat commercially prepared and packaged snacks. Homemade candy or baked goods should be discarded.
- If juice or cider is served to children at Halloween parties, make sure it is pasteurized or otherwise treated to destroy harmful bacteria. Don’t allow children to accept drinks from unknown people.
- An adult, or an older, responsible child should always accompany small children. Children old enough to trick-or-treat on their own should do so in groups.
Recognizing the signs of opioid overdose can save a life. Here are some things to look for:
- Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
- Falling asleep or losing consciousness
- Slow, weak, or no breathing
- Choking or gurgling sounds
- Limp body
- Cold and/or clammy skin
- Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)
Importance of Naloxone:
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications—when given in time. Naloxone is easy to use and small to carry.
To prevent opioid overdose deaths, Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services is helping distribute naloxone/Narcan in Kern County. The Naloxone Distribution Project provides organizations access to Naloxone at no cost.
Visit KernBHRS.org/Narcan to find a distribution site near you.
