California City, CA (93505)

Today

Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 74F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.