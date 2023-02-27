CALIF. CITY – The Planning Directors for the Calif. City Planning Commission held a public directors hearing on the morning of Feb. 23rd; the meeting took place at approximately 11:30am.
After the meeting was called to order the meeting went as follows:
Calif. City Manager and Acting Planning Director Dr. Jim Hart called the meeting to order just after 11:30am, read the description, environmental CEQA and recommendation that was submitted to the city for a 51,840 square-foot commercial cannabis cultivation project that would be contained inside 2 industrial building with facilities constructed for cultivation, harvesting, drying and manufacturing of commercial cannabis and its related products. The site is to be located just east of Isabella Blvd and south of Selma Avenue; recommendation from the staff was that the director approve the site plan review and certify the project as described; comments from the public included Shawn Bradley and AICP representative Adam Rush.
The director, with approval from his staff and comments from the public, approved the above project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.