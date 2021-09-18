The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 41 calls for service.
1st – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy, Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15300 block of Blackfield Street.
2nd – Attempted Operate Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, 16000 block of K Street and Vehicle Theft, 2200 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
5th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of I Street and Battery on Person, 2800 block of Encina Avenue.
6th – Vandalism: less than $400, 16000 block of I Street.
8th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 1500 block of Barstow Road, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15900 block of Melva Street and Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of K Street.
9th - Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
10th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2100 block of Belshaw Street, Vehicle Theft, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy and Petty Theft, 16100 block of H Street.
11th – 2 calls for Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 16100 block of I Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 15700 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Person, 2100 block of Nadeau Street.
12th - Petty Theft w/Prior Jail Term for Specific Offense, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street and Vandalism: $400 or More, 15800 block of M Street.
13th - Battery on Person, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road, False Report of an Emergency, 15600 block of L Street, Missing Person, 16100 block of H Street and Vehicle Theft, 15900 block of Jean Drive.
14th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of H Street, Death: Other, 15600 block of M Street and Battery on Person, 2300 block of Business Way.
15th - Exhibit Firearm, 2000 block of Inyo Street and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16900 block of Hwy. 58.
16th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 2100 block of Hwy. 58, Death: Suicide, 15900 block of Jean Drive and Vehicle Theft, 16500 block of Del Norte Drive.
17th - Battery on Person, 16900 block of Hwy. 58.
18th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 16800 block of Hwy. 14 and Danger to Self: Protective Custody.
23rd - Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order, 2100 block of Hwy. 58.
26th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy.
