CALIFORNIA CITY -- Three patients were airlifted to a area trauma center early Thursday morning, June 18, following an early morning vehicle rollover at Hacienda Boulevard and Beachwood Avenue, according to California City Fire Department.
Another two people were transported by ambulance.
According to a CCFD news release, emergency crews were dispatched at around 2:41 a.m. to the scene of the rollover. California City police officers, CCFD fire department personnel and Hall Ambulance arrived to find a single vehicle off the roadway on its side. First responders found five people outside the vehicles, suffering from moderate to serious injuries.
Helicopters from Mercy Air and Los Angeles County Fire were dispatched to transport some of the patients.
CCPD and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
