Cerro Coso Community College will be closed for winter recess from Monday, December 19, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Online registration will be available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day through the College website at www.cerrocoso.edu . Try this easy and convenient way to register for classes. The spring schedule of classes is also available online.
Remote operations at all CCCC sites will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023, and staff will be available to assist via email, phone, and scheduled Zoom sessions.
Spring semester classes at the college officially start on January 17, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.