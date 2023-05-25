NEWS RELEASE
Find Your Voice: The Kern County Library Kicks Off the
Annual Summer Reading Challenge
KERN COUNTY, June - July 2023 -- The Kern County Library is helping children, tweens, teens, and adults express themselves in the annual countywide Summer Reading Challenge (June - July). By encouraging reading over the Summer through programs like this, we can help instill a love of recreational reading and curb summer learning loss in our community. Numerous studies show that youth who read during the summer often outperform others once back in school. Reading also offers a wide range of benefits for adults, including intellectual stimulation, personal growth, relaxation, entertainment, and lifelong learning.
In 2022 the Library offered 1,547 programs and had over 42,922 attendees: a 62% increase from 2021. "The annual Summer Reading Challenge is my favorite time of year. I love seeing the families reading, learning, and participating in library activities together as a group. The Library has hundreds of free program options for families over the summer months. Visit your local branch and ask for a calendar to view all the program options close to you. Hope to see you soon!" stated Andie Sullivan, Director of Libraries.
All summer long, the Kern County Library hosts hundreds of events and programs for all ages at all branch locations, providing opportunities for the community to gain new skills, ideas, and knowledge. All residents are encouraged to join in on this opportunity to cultivate curiosity through books, technology, and a rich variety of programs. This year's theme,
Find Your Voice, encourages families to express themselves through various platforms. To get started, join us at kickoff events at your local Kern County Library.
Choose Your Reading Challenge
The Summer Reading Challenge is open to all ages, and participants can choose to read either 10 books or for 10 hours. All reading is good reading; participants are encouraged to select books of their choosing - audiobooks, eBooks, magazines, and graphic novels all count. Children and teens who complete the challenge are eligible to receive a FREE book from the Friends of the Kern County Library, Inc. to help build an at-home library. Additional incentives, including discounts and coupons from local businesses, are available while supplies last. Visit your local Kern County Library branch to sign up or join the challenge online on Beanstack.
For more information, call 661.868.0701 or visit KCLsummerchallenge.org
