The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
29-year old Bishop Bates was arrested on Oct. 5th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment and Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
46-year old Earl Callier was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Oct. 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
36-year old Keith Mosby was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff)) on Oct. 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Marijuana for Sale.
32-year old Kristina Wuillamey was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Covina Police/Irwindale Police) on Oct. 15th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
24-year old Kevin Byer was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Oct. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
34-year old Roman Gallegos was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Oct. 25th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended.
22-year old Andrew Aaron was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on Oct. 25th on Suspicion of Prisoner Possess Weapon.
24-year old Dawann Parker was arrested on Oct. 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.