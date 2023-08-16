CALIF. CITY – During the July 25th California City Council meeting, the City Council agreed to move forward with changes to the city municipal code, which would include an annual review of the city's permits for cannabis delivery services and also allowing for additional granting of a maximum of 10 permits. The proposed changes to the code are expected to be brought back before the city council at a later date.
According to attorney Paloma Perez McEvoy, under the existing code, cannabis delivery permits expire 12 months after they are awarded if the permit holder doesn't renew it. The proposed action would cover what McEvoy referred to as a gap in the existing code and would provide for a means of reviewing and possibly renewing permits that have been vacated. “About four or five vacancies in the delivery permits exist right now, and the permits that are allowed to lapse create vacancies that could be awarded to others, but the existing code is vague as to how they may take place". McEvoy said.
California City Council member Jim Creighton has been requesting for more than two years, a review of the cannabis delivery permitting process. “This is merely cleaning up the code and not changing the number of permits allowed or changing policy; nothing on the existing code or the proposed changes mandate that the city award all 10 permits allowed. What do you think is going to happen if we keep stifling revenues?” Creighton said.
California City is relying on the cannabis industry to provide a tax base in order to support city operations and ensuring a process is in place to award available permit that will help support that goal. By adding language to the code in order to require the annual review permit, the city can determine how many, if any at all, vacancies exist and proceed. To either award. The permits to those applicants who were runners have been previous awards or reopen Existing applications to the application process.
California City Mayor Pro Tem Ron, who had the only no vote for the update, voiced his opinion concerning awarding additional cannabis permits, saying that the city has had difficulties in taking care of the businesses it has and Mayor Kelly Kulikoff express his satisfaction toward their proposal, saying the proposed changes appear to be clearing roadblocks which would seem like a valid argument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.