CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Commission has announced that their July 18th meeting was canceled in order for staff to complete their work on projects that will require Planning Commission review.
They will reconvene to discuss upcoming projects at their next regular meeting which is scheduled for Aug. 1st.
