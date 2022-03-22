BORON - Well, we did our first of a few stories on Boron Unsung Heroes Past and Present; here's another one of our "unsung heroes"; Mr. Jerry Gallegos.
Jerry Gallegos is a retired Borax mine worker who is known for his kind heart and helping hands. Jerry and his wife Debbie often look in on their neighbors and close friends to see if they need anything done for them as far as being fed, warm and safe; Jerry and Debbie also help out in their church.
Jerry was the "main instrument" that got the ball rolling for the Boron Community Swimming Pool Restoration in 2021. Jerry and Mitch Naka'aiki got together with a few other people from Boron and formed Better Boron; a small group of volunteers who go out of their way to make dreams come true. Well, Jerry led community fundraising efforts for the pool restoration by helping to raise approximately $65,000 for the project and Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium got involved by "matching" the donations raised which brought the total to just over $130,000; Jerry is also on the Restoration Committee and stepping in to help with the design, planning, demolition and locker room remodel of the pool area.
Jerry also volunteers his time at the Twenty Mule Team Museum; him and a few other folks just laid new carpeting inside the museum in January of this year. He volunteers his time several times a week at the museum to ensure that the doors stay open for tourists and the general public and fill in if a docent calls in sick. Jerry also volunteers his time at the Boron Seniors Center by cooking tacos or purchasing items (from his own pocket) to sell during Bingo nights every Saturday night to help raise funds for much-needed roof repairs (he got the labor donated at no cost to the seniors center) and other maintenance.
Jerry is often seen at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church during the day where he volunteers to maintain the grounds and the heating/cooling systems, repairs any plumbing or electrical issues and trims foliage around the church he and Debbie attend.
"I love the work and it helps me stay out of trouble. It's for my neighbors, kids and the elderly; everybody needs somebody to watch out for them" Jerry says.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to recognize Jerry Gallegos as one of Boron's Unsung Heroes.
