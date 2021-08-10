CALIFORNIA CITY – The California City Animal Outreach Foundation partnered with Traditional and Almost Eden Rescue to provide low-cost spay and neuter surgeries to pets around East Kern County through the remainder of the year.
The clinic kicked off in July offering basic spay/neuter services that included surgery, anesthesia, surgical monitoring, pain/antibiotic injection, cold laser therapy and tattoo ink denotation. Services for cats were $20 and dogs $40, with a free microchip provided if the pet doesn’t already have one.
The services are open to all East Kern residents, including Cal City, North Edwards, Boron, Mojave, and Rosamond with pet owner required to show proof of residency and a household income of less than $80,000 to qualify. Once approved, people took their pets to the Cal City Animal Clinic for the service.
Diane Perry, a volunteer with California City Animal Outreach Foundation said once they started promoting online and handing out flyers, they saw people from all over taking advantage of the resources. While they did not have as many participants as they hoped while focusing only on Cal City, branching out to nearby towns spread the word around.
Now, she said the foundation hopes to continue the clinic even beyond 2021.
“A lot of people in our town just don’t want to get their pets fixed, but I found moving into Mojave, Rosamond and Boron helped. I hope to continue as long as I can keep it going. It’s a lot cheaper than going to the veterinarian,” Perry said.
Local Shawn Bradley, who works remotely in the IT industry for the East Coast, spoke to the council July 27 about how understaffed the local animal shelter is. He called for additional paid staff members, and for the council to take a more active role in protecting the animals who reside.
“You currently have one animal control officer (ACO) and one paid part-time shelter worker who both do an amazing job. But who is supposed to fill in for them if they are sick or take time off?” Bradley asked the council. “The rest of the burden currently falls on volunteers to make the shelter function as best as they can. Volunteers are amazing but things in life can change, maybe one day someone stops or moves or many other reasons. A volunteer can stop and do as much as they choose as often as they like. They are not required to technically be anywhere, but a paid staff member is. Relying on volunteers makes you ill prepared in certain situations and is not a sustainable model. I like the proactive approach. Plan for a storm before it comes.”
Similar to Perry, Bradley takes time out of his week to visit the animals personally, bringing them toys, treats and supplies to get through. Bradley says there is a volunteer process, but it’s not clearly defined.
“There’s really no dedicated volunteer group, one woman Dianne Perry, she actually handles all the shelter stuff and is really the only volunteer other than their part-timer and animal control officer. They’re resources are limited, so I try to fill in that void whenever I can.”
Bradley recently pitched in his own resources to host a low-cost adoption clinic in California City, giving all the sheltered cats and kittens a chance to get to a new home quickly.
Aug 1, the Cal City Animal Shelter allowed all cats and kittens to be adopted for $50, with Bradley covering any costs of cats over $50. This included spay/neuter surgeries, and cats that were already fixed only cost $30 to adopt.
“I try to do as much as I can, because I have animals myself,” Bradley said. “For me, it all started when I saw that animals across the country are being euthanized for space purposes. It’s not about this city, it’s about these animals that are in cages almost 24 hours a day.”
Bradley says his time with the shelter serves an informational purpose as well, as he begins to set up his new business called the Animal Shelter Bureau. Where he hopes to create a more streamlined database for shelters to use across the U.S.
“I’m trying to perfect systems within a shelter and be able to roll that out across the nation. So, because I’m in Cal City I used this shelter to offer needs and see if it’s possible to get animals adopted faster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.