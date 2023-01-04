EAST KERN COUNTY - The East Kern County branches of the Kern County Library announced that they have several activities planned throughout the month of January; here's a list of branches and activities for the month of January.
BORON - The Boron branch of the Kern County Library will be hosting Family Storytime every Friday beginning at 2pm, a No Sew Zipper Pouch craft day will be held at 4 pm on Jan. 6th, Lego Club at 4pm on Jan 13th, Family & Friends Board Games are all day and a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Virutal Book Club on Jan. 20 at 5pm and Eat, Sleep, Craft Day will be held on Jan. 27th.
CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City branch of the Kern County Library will be hosting No Sew Zipper Pouches on Jan. 4th beginning at 2:30pm, Family Storytime on Jan. 5th, 12th and 19th at 11:30am, Lego Club on Jan. 11th at 4pm, Magic: The Gathering on Jan. 12th at 2:30pm, All Day Family and Friends Board Games on Jan. 18th with Poetry Night beginning at 4pm, Family Storytime and Craft on Jan. 19th at 11:30am, Eat,Sleep, Craft on Jan. 25th at 3pm and Toddler Storytime and Craft at 11:30, Horror Virtual Book Club: The Night Parade at 5pm. Ongoing monthly events are: Storytime and Craft every Thursday beginning at 11:30am (early learner ages 0-5), Magic: The Gathering on the 2nd Thursday (teens 12-18 years of age), Family and Friends Board Games held the 3rd Wednesday of every month (all ages) and Eat, Sleep, Craft which is held on the 4th Wednesday of every month (adults 19 and over).
MOJAVE - The Mojave branch of the Kern County Library held a No Sew Zipper Pouch craft on Jan. 3rd at 3pm and Young Adult Virtual Book Club: One of the Good Ones at 5pm; other events for the month are: Family Storytime on Jan. 9th at noon, Non-Fiction Virtural Book Club: First they Killed my Father at 5pm, Teen Advisory Board and Lego Club on Jan. 10th at 4pm, libraries closed on Jan. 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Family and Friends Board Games all day on Jan. 17th, Toddler Storytime and Craft at noon, Bad Poetry Night and Classics Novel Virtual Book Club: Treasure Island at 4pm and Graphic Novel Virtual Book Club: Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics on Jan. 23rd at 5pm, Eat, Sleep, Craft on Jan 24th at 4pm, Family Storytime and Craft on Jan. 30th at noon and Bad Art Night on Jan. 31st at 4pm.
The East Kern County library workshops, performances and events are all free and open to the public and are adding more programs all the time; programs may be delayed or re-scheduled at any time without advanced notice. For more information on the programs, confirm the most up-to-date programs or to find out what's new, visit the Kern County Library website at www.kclevents.org.
