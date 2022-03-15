The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
54-year old Eric Whitmore was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
31-year old Kahlee V. Kirk was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old George Placeres was arrested in Los Angeles County (Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff) on Feb. 3rd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
22-year old Samuel A. Cummings-Warren was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
39-year old Jasmine Cobb was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Feb. 8th on Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Prostitution.
36-year old Jason M. Sessions was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 17th on Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Solicit Lewd Act.
32-year old Brittany Krupa was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
36-year old Troy L. Newsome was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Feb. 23rd on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
