CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Commission met on the evening of June 6th inside the city council chambers at city hall; commissioner Dunham called the meeting to order at around 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, commission Conry led the Pledge then the planning commission secretary did roll call, commissioners Cantrell and McKinley were absent.
Secretary - Commissioner Kentra, Commissioner McKinley. Commissioner Welling, vice Chair Connery, Chair Dunham, thank you.
Under Adopt Agenda – commissioner Welling motioned and commissioner Conry seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Planning Secretary Reports/Late Communications -Secretary - There are no reports or late current communications at this time.
Dunham - I am up for disclosure of site visits and ex parte contacts. This would be disclosure by Commissioners and site visits and experts make contact for items that are on the agenda.
Welling - I am aware of and have gone by the public hearing on the first one public hearing one for the conditional, use permit for the church.
Dunham - OK, vice chair, how are you?
Conry – I’m fine; I visited the site for public hearing item number one, and we have a record that we visited like site.
Under Public Business from the Floor presented by Chairman Dunham - this portion of the meeting is reserved for the public to address the Planning Commission on any matter, not on the agenda and over which the Planning Commission has jurisdiction. Comments are to be limited to 3 minutes. The Planning Commission will receive the comments but cannot engage in back-and-forth discussion with the public or make any decision; the Planning Commission may direct the staff to bring the item back to a future agenda for discussion. Do we have any public business from the floor?
Under Consent Calendar – Dunham; Do I have a motion to approve the meeting minutes of 5/16/2023? A motion to approve the meeting minutes from May 16th was heard from commission Welling and seconded by commissioner Conry; motion carried.
Under Discussion Items - Discussion typically involves preliminary discussions of topics of significance and provides an opportunity for open dialogue with the Planning Commission and members of the community. No formal action occurs during discussion. These discussions may result in recommendations for a City Council discussion.
Under Public Hearing Items presented by Commissioner Dunham - The first thing that we have here for this evening is public hearing item number one and we have a consideration of approval for conditional use permit to allow for a church at 8148 California City Blvd (the former MDN office). The staff recommends the Planning Commission approve a conditional use permit to allow for a church and associated activities located at 8148 California City Blvd. That would be CU P23-01 or as amended by the Planning Commission, Option B is amended Planning Commission resolution for denial of the use permit based upon substantial evidence presented at the public meeting or public hearing. So, that would be the first public hearing item for this evening. The item has now been read and I will now declare the public hearing open and turn to Mr. Junker for guiding us to our staff report.
Paul Junkers - Thank you, chair and good evening, members of the Commission, and attendees at City Hall. This is a straightforward project. The church has established a use at 8148 California City Blvd. This is within the shopping center at Noelia and California City Blvd.; this particular space has previously been occupied by the Mojave Desert News. The zoning of the property is C2, and the general plan is designated as commercial. So, these are designations that would allow the church subject to approval of the conditional use permit so that that is why we're here before you this evening to discuss the Winston Church conditional use permit. The church isn't proposing any modifications to the exterior of the building or the landscaping of the shopping center, and it is served by all municipal utilities. So, the site is certainly capable of accommodating this use. The main thing that we look at for a use like this, particularly at church in in this location, is parking; we want to make sure that there's adequate parking. There's two ways that the parking standard for churches or assembly uses are required. It’s either one space per four seats or one space per 30 square feet, whichever is greater. So, there is ample parking available for the church. The congregation will be meeting on Sundays, a time of traditionally low parking demand. So, its staff evaluated that the off-street parking requirements for the church are more than that and that the parking in the shopping center will be more than adequate.
Welling - Please tell me correctly. They’re not going to have any signage at all.
Paul Junkers - There's no signage proposed at this time. I would anticipate that the Church will want signage in the future and will come back to the city to make that request.
Chairman Dunham called for a representative from the church to make a statement which there was none, then he continued.
Dunham - At this point, I'd like to call for public testimony if there is any regarding this hearing item. Mr. Bradley, I see your hand up on zoom. Go ahead please.
Shawn Bradley - Yeah, I'm just fully in support of this. I think it will be fine, because if memory serves me right, next to where you get that water refill or whatever, I think they already have some sort of small ministry right there anyway. So, I don't see a problem with it in general. I wouldn't see any reason why not to support this.
Dunham- We do appreciate your input and are looking for any other public input at this time. I will declare the public hearing portion of the meeting closed and as the Commissioners discussion from you regarding this project.
Conry - I have none.
Dunham - I would tell you I realize this is kind of rare, but I think we've had it presented clearly and I don’t have any either so there's not much discussion there. Is there a motion regarding that and so we could once again take a look at what was presented would be the recommendation is to approve the conditional use permit as written out in the recommendation, is there a motion for that recommendation?
Welling - I'll make a motion.
Conry - I'll second that.
Dunham - OK, we have a motion to approve and a second, secretary would have a roll call vote; motion carried.
Dunham - OK, moving forward to public hearing, item 2, a zoning code amendment to allow residential development on California City Blvd. Just in case we do have anyone joining us this evening on the meeting, we have discussed this in the past before and we were at the place of making inputs through planning staff to start looking into ideas for doing both short terms, addressing things in general. Having Commissioners go out, take a look and participate in offering suggestions that they're planning to have to take and come back and present if you will, a plan for trying to go with that residential development on California City Blvd. The recommendation for the hour reading item and with that background, now zoning code amendment to allow residents development in California City Blvd. The item was continued from the May 16th Planning Commission meeting. At this time, staff recommends the item be tabled for future consideration by the Planning Commission at a meeting date to be determined. I would declare the public hearing open at this point and staff report and Mr. Junker; any comments that you would like to offer in this regard, and obviously pointing to your recommendation in this situation.
Paul Junkers - No, as you're aware, this will be the last meeting that InterWest will be attending and so with that, with the notice given by the city, there was certainly not adequate time to prepare for this item or to carry it through. So, with this will have to be picked up by the future planning staff and so I don't think there really is an option other than tabling and when staff are able, they can bring the item.
Dunham - Do we have any communications regarding this public hearing item?
Secretary - No, we do not.
Dunham – Now, we open this part of the meeting for public testimony.
Shawn Bradley - Yeah, so I know when we talked about this the last time, I was in support of this, but further on down the road; kind of adjacent from where that other building is on CCB. It's the land right there budding from the I think it's like on whatever you call it. That land right there because behind there on the back row there's also a giant apartment building. So, I think that it would be more conducive and beneficial if it was to be on CCB, that that's an ideal location close to the center of the city. I’m not in support of it being by Rite Aid and close to all that for future use. Again, I take into consideration of future generations; not just our generation and with that being said, I heard what Mr. Junker just said so are they leaving because it doesn't look like the city has completed fully obtaining a replacement because the person they wanted from another country? So, are they leaving or are any of these things going to be in jeopardy because they're leaving with no replacement currently? So, I guess when we say table this it would be tabled until when because a new person means reiterating and regoing through all the process and everything all over again and delaying everything. So, I'm just interested to find out, when will we be tabling it?
Dunham - Thank you, Mr. Bradley; When we get to the Commission discussion portion of the meeting, we'll keep your inputs in mind and really appreciate again your engagement in the process this evening.
Conry - I just have a question for Miss Elmes. When is she coming on board? Commission Conry was referring to a new Planning Director to replace Mr. Junkers.
Acting City Manager Inge Elmes - This week this week.
Conry - because it says on here, to trail this until July 6 and this has already been properly noticed, this public hearing has been properly noticed and there's no there should be no delay. Is it possible to bring this back on June 20th instead of July 6.
Welling - That was my understanding as well that we hadn't come to a clear decision and that we were actually given the homework assignment to go see how Cal City Blvd looks and where we thought that it would be reasonable to have residential and commercial because it is commercial and I appreciate by the way, Paul Junkers work.
Shawn Bradley - So after hearing all this, you know, my thought is why are we wasting our time and our effort trying to redesign something that we have no application for? We have a lot of people who say a lot of things and it doesn't ever pan out to be like, why are we wasting our time, our effort and our resources on this type of effort? Correct me if I'm wrong when, as our applications; they want a zone change. It is then up to that point that these discussions happen about will it fit this type of you know area because of all these residential properties and we sit there and we do that at the cost of the applicant, why are we wasting our time, our effort, our resources and money trying to redevelop things and correct me if I'm wrong, all those properties are privately owned, they're not owned by the city and are they asking for the their properties to be rezoned?
If you rezone it and now, they want to sell it, are they going to have a harder time because now it's something else? Are they going to be responsible for higher taxes because it's a different type of property, you know, and things like that. Who are all these people who are affected on the Boulevard; they really should have the input and I can, you know, we can say like it would benefit the community. Well, personally having a residential building on California Blvd. does not benefit me; I own a home and it doesn't suit me. I can get to my shopping distances in my car. So, it really serves a small group of people who are limited and must walk, and they want all those things, those amenities right in front of them. But those type of people, when they want the amenities they pay for them, so they're not going to be low-income housing, they're not going to handle all those types of issues that we need for affordable housing in our city. So, at the end of the day until an applicant comes forward, why are we spinning our wheels? Why are we trying to say this is what we want it to be? It doesn't make sense.
Dunham - Thank you for your input. I was assuming that there was a property owner that wanted to do this kind of project on his own property. Now I'm hearing different. So, may I have some clarification on that portion of it?
Conry - From the discussion item to the public hearing, I'm going to go ahead and just say let's move this so that you can sort out this mess from the discussion item because there was a property owner in there. It doesn't have to be. I don't like being told otherwise when I know what I heard at that very first initial discussion meeting. You know, I mean, so all of a sudden now there's no property owner that wants to do this with his property or her property. So, I mean, everything gets convoluted when it's not brought forward in a timely manner, so you don't go back, and you don't revisit your notes, I'm just asking this because what happened to this property owner that wanted to do this project on his property and we're delaying; if this property owner wants to do this on his property, we're delaying that person from building on his own property because the zone is not going through and the public hearing keeps getting pro, keeps getting proper.
Junkers - First of all, let me clarify about the property owner. There was a property owner who had originally approached the city asking could he do residential on CCB. That was part of the discussion with the Planning Commission and City Council some months ago. It was part of that discussion of 6 potential rezonings that we talked about. Through that discussion, Council said they were willing to entertain residential on CCB that led to our discussion with the Planning Commission last month. The property owner in question is located between 91st and Hacienda on the north side of California City Blvd. That is one of the large, uninterrupted undeveloped areas where the Commission at the last meeting decided that is not a good place for residential, so it's not that the property owner is no longer.
I'm sure at this point I would suggest that you might pick a meeting in July. I think it's truly unfair to anew to think that she can be prepared to take you forward in two weeks, but if you do continue this item to a date, certain you will preserve the noticing that's been occurred. You will keep staff on notice, and while she may not have the answers for you, you could continue the discussion and make sure that she understands where you want to go and then this item could still progress without being lost for a year, two years, three years. So, that would be my suggestion if you do not want to table, continue to a date certain in a July meeting and giving you a little bit of a chance to get our feet on the ground. That’s all I have.
Lengthy discussion continued for a while between commissioners then, the chair called for a motion commissioner Welling motioned and commissioner Conry seconded to table PH2 until the July 6th meeting; motion carried after roll call vote.
Dunham - Dollar General; CUP 23-03 with a TPM 12518. The recommendation is that this item also be rescheduled for the July 6 Planning Commission to meet the city's public notice requirements. I think there is a little background to this, as I recall from communication with staff. I will declare that the public hearing item open and Mr. Junker, do you have any comments from the staff perspective on this?
Junkers - Only the staff was prepared to move forward. Unfortunately, the applicant did not provide us with the mailing addresses. That is their obligation. We were unable to mail out notices to the 300-foot property owners and therefore this item cannot continue because it did not receive proper notice. It was noticed in the newspaper, which is the reason that we needed to bring it before the Commission for anyone who might have read of this hearing in the newspaper. Our expectation is we'll get those notice addresses from the applicant and be able to re notice this it will have to be, I believe this has to be re noticed because it wasn't properly noticed in the first round.
Dunham - Thank you for the background on that. Commissioners, any questions or staff on this? OK, so there is no applicant as far as I'm concerned here regarding this because of the nature of what we have going on anyway and I don't see any applicant presenting so and I really don’t have anything about what to discuss until we can really have this public hearing item happen. So, with regard to public testimony, I'll just see if there's anything that might shed light on to discuss the subject matter since we didn't get the proper notification done to the to these neighbors of this site, but I'll offer.
I'm looking for a motion to go with the recommendation that we continue this, that we rescheduled this for the July 6th Planning Commission to meet the city's public notice requirements. Is there a motion for that?
A motion by commissioner Welling and second by commissioner Conry to approve tabling item PH3 until the July 6th meeting was heard; after a roll call vote, motion carried.
Under Staff Comment - Mr. Junkers; Oh, it's been a pleasure to work with California City. I hope that we've assisted you to move down the road and help to achieve the Community that you desire. You certainly are all so very passionate about California City and it's wonderful to see and I wish you and the new planning director great success going forward.
Dunham - Thank you very much. City manager; any staff comments?
Conry - Reiterating what Mr. Junkers had to say, thank you.
Under Commissioner Comments – Conry; I'd like to recognize today as D-Day, very important historical date in our country's history, and I'm thankful for the blessings we have in this country because of the sacrifices made by very young men. The other thing I'd like to say is I'd like to thank InterWest and the staff for their service to our city. It wasn't an easy job to take on to begin with, and I don't want you ever to think we didn't appreciate all that you did. I’m going to miss them all of them because they’ve worked so hard with us. Thank you.
Dunham - OK, well, I just considered the date of what happened there at Normandy and the courage that is so representative of many people in our nation, and you know what we all get to serve in different ways. So, I echo the comments here I appreciate the people that have gathered here. I want to thank you citizens that joined in tonight, participating in this process of what we do. Commissioners, I know that this sometimes just works with, by the way we see things differently at times. So, we come here together, hoping each of us to do what's best for the city.
I have to say to Mr. Junker and the rest of the staff at InterWest, I want to thank you for having gone through a lot of very difficult subjects. I learned a lot getting a perspective that is regarding the size of projects and things of that nature. I’ve actually, you know, we've had some, we've had some pretty spirited conversations. Even when you presented options that were not what you were recommending, but you gave us good language, they let us move forward. That’s the sign of being a pro and I’m thankful for that. I also appreciate the willingness to help prepare our inbound director to get the best start that she can and that speaks volumes. I wish you the best moving forward.
After all the business was concluded, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 7:10pm.
