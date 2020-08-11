ROSAMOND - On Aug. 4, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control’s (BCC) Cannabis Enforcement Unit (CEU) served search warrants on three unlicensed dispensaries in Rosamond, in Kern County. Warrants were served at: The Green Empire, Lights Out Wellness and Organic Health Solutions.
The operation resulted in the seizure of cannabis flower, concentrates and edibles with an estimated retail value of nearly $2 million. In addition, cash and firearms were seized.
The previous week, CEU, with the assistance of the San Bernardino Police Department, San Bernardino County Probation and the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, served a search warrant on Dank of America, an unlicensed dispensary located in San Bernardino. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of nearly $400,000 in cannabis products and cash.
Kern County currently has bans for most commercial cannabis activities in unincorporated areas such as Rosamond. However, Rosamond has been a hotspot for raids and warrant searches on illegal shops for the past several years.
Only California City and Arvin have legalized
“Thank you to the law enforcement officers who are protecting the public and protecting licensed business owners from those who set up cannabis dispensaries without a license,” said California Statewide Law Enforcement Association (CSLEA) President Alan Barcelona. “There’s no quality control at unlicensed cannabis operations”
All commercial cannabis activity in California must be conducted on a premise with a valid license issued by the appropriate state cannabis licensing authority. Selling cannabis goods without a state license or at a location that is not licensed is a violation of state law.
