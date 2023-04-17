If your recent water bill has you down and you are thinking of replacing your thirsty trees with water-thrifty ones, you will want to attend this plant talk sponsored by the Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD). On Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM in the Coso Room of the Maturango Museum, Drs. Dale Devitt and Robert Morris will present “Selecting and Maintaining Trees for Urban Desert Landscapes,” which will include time for your questions. Dr. Devitt is a professor of life sciences and the director of the Center for Urban Water Conservation at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV). Dr. Morris is an emeritus professor at UNLV who taught courses on arid landscape management for over 40 years. This is a great opportunity to plan your fall plantings or ask questions of experts. Hope to see you there!
Tags
- National Register Of Historic Places In Androscoggin County, Maine
- Spring
- Poland, Maine
- Bottled Water
- Big Spring Park
- Poland Spring Bottling Plant And Spring House
- Am-12
- Dale Devitt
- Nevada
- Center For Urban Water Conservation
- Robert Morris
- Maturango Museum
- University Of Nevada At Las Vegas
- University Of Nevada
- Professor Of Life Sciences And The Director
- Emeritus Professor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- EKCRCD Spring Plant Talk on Its Way
- Ravens Record-Breaking Win over Kern Valley
- Thank You
- Mojave Desert News Sports Desk High School Baseball Week 8
- Mojave Desert News Sports Desk High School Softball Week 8
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of 4/17/2023 – 4/21/2023
- Mojave Air and Space Port has New Director of Operations
- Mojave area Arrests for March
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- East Kern Communities Celebrate Easter
- Advisory: Suspects Arrested for Armed Robbery after Vehicle Pursuit
- Mojave Air and Space Port has New Director of Operations
- Larry Michael Adams
- DEMAND TO CEASE AND DESIST
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for March
- Calif. City Town Hall Meeting Highlights from April 3rd
- mayor speaks
- M.U.S.D. Announces Passing of Dr. Larry Adams
- California City area Arrests for March
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.