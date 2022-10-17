The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Sept according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
36-year old Corey Reese was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 26th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
24-year old Bryan Saldana was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
29-year old Cody Feil was arrested on Sept. 5th on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property - Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drivers License not in Possession, Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Addict in Possession of Firearm.
31-year old Baldo F. Cabezoneperez was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC Sheriff) on Sept. 2nd on Suspicion of Throw Substance at Vehicle and Drive while License Suspended for Reckless Driving.
24-year old Kevin Herrera was arrested in San Bernardino County (Morongo Basin CHP) on Sept. 2nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
30-year old Cody Russell was arrested on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Robbery, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury; he was arrested again on Sept. 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
33-year old Tricia Liane Carter was arrested on Sept. 7th on Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct: Prostitution.
31-year old Christopher Diaz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Sept. 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
37-year old Robert Carey was arrested on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Burglar’s Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; he was arrested again on Sept. 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
25-year old Cody Bohannon was arrested on Sept. 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Intoxicated in Public, Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Stop Requirement.
24-year old Raeayn Macias was arrested in Los Angeles County (Carson Sheriff) on Sept. 12th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
41-year old Marquis Daron Lewis was arrested in Los Angeles County (UCLA Police) on Sept. 16th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
21-year old Nicholas Nagel was arrested in Los Angeles County (Arcadia Police) on Sept. 18th on Suspicion of Battery.
44-year old Cinda Renee Myles was arrested on Sept. 20th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Drive w/out License and Turning at Intersection.
43-year old Michael Strickland was arrested on Sept. 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport/Selling Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Drive w/out License, Driver License not in Possession, Fail to Providence of Financial Responsibility, Unsafe Speed for Prevailing Conditions, Unregistered Vehicle and WARRANT: Petition to Revoke Community Supervision.
23-year old Alexander Gray was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Sept. 20th on Suspicion of Arranging a Meeting with a Child for Lewd Purposes.
33-year old Josue Reyes was arrested on Sept.22nd on Suspicion of Battery on Person.
58-year old Martin Guizar was arrested on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
40-year old Johanna Garcia was arrested on Sept. 29th on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Drive while License Suspended and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
44-year old Sarah Velasco was arrested on Sept. 30th on Suspicion of Tamper w/Utility Property and Intoxicated in Public.
