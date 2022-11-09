EAST KERN - The East Kern branches of the Kern County Library held special days throughout the month of October for kids, teens and adults alike. The month-long events included story time and crafts, bookmarks and buttons, a lego club, family and friends board games, mini pumpkin painting and pajama parties.
On Oct. 24th, the Mojave branch held a Pumpkin Painting for area children to come out and paint their own little pumpkin. According the Cristy Johnson with the Mojave Library, "We had a really good turnout here today; about 20 people came to the libray and painted pumpkins. Hopefully, we can get this type of participation in the future". Family Storytime and Crafts were held on Oct. 30th.
Elsewhere around East Kern County, the Calif. City branch held an All Day PJ Party on Oct. 26th and Family Storytime, Crafts and a mini Pumpkin Painting on Oct. 27th while the Boron branch held a mini Pumpkin Painting for teens and adults on Oct. 21st and an All Day PJ Party for everyone on Oct. 28th.
We're quite sure that there's going to be plenty of activities and fun for everyone in November; stay tuned for upcoming events from your friendly neighborhood Kern County Library
