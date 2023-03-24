BORON – This month; we’re featuring unsung heroes from around the East Kern County area. We’ve already recognized Diane Perry, We Got Next Sports, Cathy Hansen and Barbara Pratt ; well, here’s another unsung hero in the East Kern area who just happens to live in Boron and owns a business; Eddie Alwaw. The following is his story.
Eddie Alwaw was born and raised in the country of Syria then moved with his family to the United States where they settled in the Covina area of Los Angeles. He went to school there and eventually met and married his wife Vanessa before moving to the Boron area in 2006.
Eddie and his wife bought a house in Boron in an area called Park Knolls (Cherryhill to all the locals) and raised their children there. When he and his family settled in Boron, Eddie got the idea of owning a business there (he’s been a business owner and worked for most of his life) and bought the Boron Food Mart from Ken and Janet Yu who were looking to retire and move to a more populated area. “I saw a business opportunity and I wanted to move to a quieter area where I could live the American Dream” Eddie said.
Eddie and his wife Vanessa along with their children have volunteered several hours to different organizations around Boron since they’ve been there; they donate to the Wildcats Youth Football League, Little League baseball, the Bobcats Football/Volleyball/Basketball/Soccer/Baseball and Softball teams and have also donated to various people in Boron who are in need of assistance. They’ve also donated and helped with the annual Twenty Mule Team Days celebration, Easter Parade and Egg Hunt, Community Thanksgiving Dinners and the Lighted Christmas Parade.
Eddie’s son George became a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy a while back but decided to give it up in order to run a local business just like his father so, Eddie bought the Crain’s Liquor Store and Recycling Center for his son, daughter-in-law Katie and their children to run.
When we asked Eddie what his plans for the future were, he smiled and said, “I want to win the Lotto and continue to help the businesses and people in Boron”.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Eddie for sitting down with us and we also want to recognize him as another one of our “Unsung Heroes”; if you know of an unsung hero in your community and want them recognized, feel free to contact our office at 1-760-373-4812 during normal business hours.
