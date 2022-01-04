The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
39-year old Tawnya Carter was arrested Nov. 2nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Intoxicated in Public.
22-year old John Forman was arrested on Nov. 3rd on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
21-year old Carlos Hernandez was arrested on Nov. 4th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Disturb the Peace by Fighting, Disturb the Peace by Loud Noise, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Intoxicated in Public and Remove/Destroy/Damage Wireless Communication Device to Prevent Summoning Assistance or Law Enforcement.
29-year old Jennifer Mendoza was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 7th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
21-year old Charles Brunson was arrested on Nov. 9th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
65-year old Fidel Garcia Cervantes was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Nov. 10th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Failure to Obey Traffic Lane.
22-year old Alaeyah P. White was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
23-year old Bryan Saldana was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Bryan Fafard was arrested on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Threats of Violence.
39-year old Vivian Garcia was arrested on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Unauthorized Entry of a Dwelling House.
54-year old Stacey Martin was arrested in Orange County (Costa Mesa Police) on Nov. 13th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Grand Theft: she was arrested again in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
18-year old Princess Deramus was arrested on Nov. 15th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
28-year old Brandon Curtis was arrested on Nov. 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Intoxicated in Public.
29-year old Cortney Gunderson was arrested on Nov. 17th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
67-year old Faron Thomas was arrested on Nov. 18th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
35-year old Susanne Silva was arrested on Nov. 18th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
38-year old Lacie Koepcke was arrested on Nov. 22nd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
32-year old Lawala Hawkins was arrested on Nov. 22nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
41-year old Timothy Robert Gough was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances.
27-year old Lovell Mckellop was arrested on Nov. 26th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
24-year old Areanna Jenkins was arrested on Nov. 26th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Threats of Violence and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
58-year old Laura Hermosillo was arrested on Nov. 27th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
33-year old Angelina Lujanhowlingwolf was arrested on Nov. 29th on Suspicion or Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Intoxicated in Public.
43-year old Oscar Tamayo Godinez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
