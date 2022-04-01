ROSAMOND — The Rosamond Community Service District unanimously votes to join other California special districts and industry partners in opposing state initiative 21-0042A1
The item was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting March 23, because it was received after the agenda was published and required action before the next board meeting.
General Manager Steve Perez said if passed, this initiative would undercut local control of special districts and make it more difficult for special districts, like RCSD, to adjust rates and fees.
“The resulting loss of billions of dollars would restrict special districts’ ability to fund vital community services and infrastructure,” Perez said.
In an update about the Water Reclamation Plant project, officials say the progress continues slowly. According to public works manager Brach Smith, the manufacturer of the malfunctioning aeration basin blower in on-site this week installing two parts they believe will solve the issue. Once the issue is resolved the team will resume completing small “punch list” items and ultimately begin the plant startup.
Director Wood said he was frustrated that the project was so far behind schedule, at no fault of RCSD. He said despite this, RCSD hasn’t had an update from the contracted construction manager in some time and asked that the board report be made in the near future to answer for these delays.
The public works crew completed the monthly meter reading, installed three new large meters, replaced a fire hydrant on Sierra Highway that was knocked over by a tractor, replaced 11 service lines and one eight inch valve.
Perez also asked that residents continue to use water efficiently and conservatively, as the state of California experiences some of the driest months to record.
“Despite some historically significant snowpack from winter storms last year, things changed quickly and we are now in some of the driest months,” Perez said. “Overall, California is still way behind the curve when it comes to replenishing water supplied naturally.”
