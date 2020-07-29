The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 19 calls for service.
1st – 2 calls for Missing Person, 21400 block of Golden Hills Blvd, Battery on Person, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive and Battery on Person, 21300 block of Santa Maria Drive.
2nd – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20600 block of South Street.
4th – Vehicle Theft, 22100 block of Copper Drive, Burglary: 1st Degree, 19600 block of Valley Blvd and Vehicle Theft, 20400 block of Dawn Avenue.
16th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 20600 block of Ridgecrest Drive and Burglary from Vehicle, 19800 block of Piedra Drive.
18th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 19700 block of Meadow Road.
20th – Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia, 20400 block of Brian Way.
21st – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 20600 block of Ridgecrest Drive.
23rd – Violation of Registration Provision/Street Gang, 20400 block of Del Rio Way and Violate Domestic Violence Court Order, 21200 block of Madre Street.
24th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21300 block of Santa Maria Drive.
27th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
28th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 20700 block of Santa Lucia Street.
29th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21000 block of Mission Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.