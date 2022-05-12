Pacific Steel Group Announces Plans to Build $350 Million Plant in Mojave
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- 2022 Mojave Community Queens
- Pacific Steel Group Announces Plans to Build $350 Million Plant in Mojave
- Boron Community Coffee with Assemblyman Tom Lackey
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for April
- Around Kern County Episode 24
- Supervisor Scrivner Announces $8.7M in D2 Park Improvements
- 4 Photos from the Sequoia National Forest
- California City area Arrests for April
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- California City area Arrests for April
- History of Jawbone and Last Chance Canyons, Calif.
- Boron Community Coffee with Assemblyman Tom Lackey
- 4 Photos from the Sequoia National Forest
- The Future is Bright
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for April
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for Mar.
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for April
- Pacific Steel Group Announces Plans to Build $350 Million Plant in Mojave
- Kern County offering etchings to catalytic converters
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.