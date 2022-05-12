 
 
 
Pacific Steel Group Announces Plans to Build
$350 Million Plant in Mojave
 
 
 
 

The state-of-the-art facility will employ approximately 400 people and is scheduled for completion in early 2025. Kern EDC began working with the company in December 2019.

 
 
  
Click Here to Read More
 
 
 
 
Kern EDC is a membership based private non-profit.
 
For more information on how to better our community and join Kern EDC, please visit our website HERE. 
 
 
 
2700 M St., Suite 200 Bakersfield, CA 93301 | www.KernEDC.com | 661-862-5150
 
 
      

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.