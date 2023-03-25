A couple of years ago, we recognized some unsung heroes from around East Kern County; Boron to be exact. Well, this year, we want to recognize another one of East Kern County’s unsung heroes who just happens to live and work in the community of Mojave; Mrs. Cathy Hansen. Mrs. Hansen sent some information on what she’s done in her life, the community of Mojave and East Kern County.
Mrs. Hansen (or Cathy as she likes to be called by family and friends) was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1944; her family moved to California when her father, who was a Civil Service Instrumentation Technician and Machinist, was transferred to Edwards Air Force Base from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1951. Cathy lived on base in Wherry housing and saw Convair B-36's and North American F-86's flying while living on the base. Cathy says she got her first taste of flying at the age of four in a 40-horsepower Taylorcraft aircraft from Vandalia Airport, which is now known as Dayton International Airport. “Aviation has always been an important part of my life which includes aircraft restoration for over 50-years" Cathy wrote us. Mrs. Hansen is a licensed pilot of single-engine land, multi-engine land and rotor-wings ratings aircrafts.
Cathy was married to the late Al C. Hansen (who was a General Contractor, Pilot and Vintage Aircraft rebuilder, owner and collector) and together, they had quite an adventure including a B-29 “Keebird” retrieval effort in Greenland, flying seven C-7 Caribou aircrafts from Kwajalein, Atoll to Calif., flying a PBY Catalina across the Atlantic from Madrid, Spain to Mojave, flying a HU-16 Albatross from Grand Turk, British West Indies to Mojave and ferrying numerous UH-1H helicopters across the United States. Mr. and Mrs. Hansen also hosted many bar-be-ques for U.S. Naval Test Pilot School classes from Patuxent River for 24 of their 37 years together beginning in March of 1997; Mrs. Hansen is an enthusiastic supporter of all branches of the United States military; she also supports Kern County Military Base Retention.
Mrs. Hansen began to serve the Mojave community in 1969; she worked as a volunteer with the Mojave Air Races from 1969-1979 and did the Reno Air Races in the 1980’s as part of the pit-crew for the F4U-7 Corsair. She also served on the Mojave Airport, East Kern Airport District Board (now known as the Mojave Air and Space Port) as an elected Director from 1995-2012. Mrs. Hansen was the first woman to be elected to the East Kern Airport District Board in 1998. Mrs. Hansen also served as President of the Bakersfield Council Navy League from 1995-2012 and served as National Director from 2000-2009.
Mrs. Hansen got her first taste of Mojave government when she worked on the Gold Rush Days Parade in the early 1990’s, she’s served as a Mojave Chamber of Commerce board member from 1994-2018, served as their President in 1995 and again in 2012; Mrs. Hansen pushed to raise funds to preserve the chamber “Caboose” while serving as President. Mrs. Hansen coordinated the “4.0 Dinners” from 2003-2018 for graduating seniors from East Kern County honoring them for having earned a 4.0 Grade-Point average over their 4-years of high school. She also told us that later, the Mojave Air and Transportation Museum Foundation sponsored the “Grit & Steam” dinners which offered scholarships to students who wanted to attend trade schools instead of college.
Mrs. Hansen is the founding member and current President of the Mojave Air and Transportation Museum which she started in 2002, she’s coordinator of the monthly “Plane Crazy Saturday” (since 2009) which is held on the third Saturday of every month at the Mojave Air and Space Port, she’s a member of the local Antelope Valley Ninety-Nines, International Women Pilot Organization (past chairperson), Whirly Girls Helicopter Association, served as coordinator of the Memorial Day Ceremony for the Mojave VFW, served as coordinator of Veteran’s Day Ceremony at the Mojave Airport since 1996 and facilitated the Marine Corps Air Station Mojave Plaque Dedication Ceremony honoring World War II and Korea pilots and air crews in 1996.
The Mojave Desert News would like to commend Mrs. Hansen on her many accomplishments and congratulate her on being “Mojave’s Unsung Hero”. We would also like to know if there’s any "unsung heroes" in your community that you would like to have recognized in future issues so please, feel free to contact them and us so we can continue to recognize these extraordinary people and communities.
