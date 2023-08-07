CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Police Department received a very special gift; a handwritten letter and a collection of badges that were worn by the city’s first patrol officer.
Calif. City Police Chief Jesse Hightower received the gifts and shared them with the Calif. City Police Dept. Facebook page on Aug. 1st, stating, “Today, the CCPD received mail from Ms. Lori Bivins from the great state of Kentucky. Lori’s grandfather Milton “Pappy” Bickell was Calif. City’s first patrolman and Chief of Police. Ms. Bivins was gracious enough to send us some photos and old badges that belonged to her grandfather and we are humbled to have these items; and once placed in a proper case, they will be displayed in our station with pride”.
So, the next time you visit the Calif. City Police Station, ask Chief Hightower if you could take a look at the badges of yesteryear.
The Mojave Desert News is grateful that the CCPD shared this story and the accompanying photos to their page and having them to display in the station.
