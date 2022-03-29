Susan B. Anthony was a American social reformer and Women's Rights Activist who played a pivotal role in the Women's Suffrage Movement and is also the first female to be featured on a U.S. Mint coin; so, who was Susan B. Anthony and where did she come from? How did she become an activist for Women's Rights? Well, we found the answers to these and other questions. The following is a brief history of Miss Anthony according to Wikipedia, National Woman’s Suffrage Association: Report of International Council of Women, the U.S. Mint, the National Registry of Historical Places and the Susan B. Anthony Museum.
Susan B. Anthony was born on Feb. 15, 1820 to Daniel Anthony and Lucy Read in Adams, Massachusetts and was the 2nd oldest of 7 children. She was named after her maternal grandmother Susanah and her father's sister Susan. The "B" she adopted as her middle name because her namesake (aunt Susan) had married a man named Brownwell (she never used the name Brownwell because she didn't like it, so she stuck with the B.). Miss Anthony never married and therefore, had no children however, she did have a great-niece named Susan B. Anthony II (more in a later story) who passed away in Boca Raton, Florida on July 8, 1991 at the age of 74.
Anthony and her family moved to Battenville, New York when she was 6 years old and at age 17; Anthony was sent to a Quaker boarding school in Philadelphia where she endured a severe atmosphere. Anthony was forced to quit her studies after 1 year due to an economic financial downturn of events known as the "Panic of 1837". In 1845, her family moved to a farm on the outskirts of Rochester, New York; it was here that Anthony got her first taste of activism as the farm became a gathering place for local activists. The Rochester Women's Rights Convention of 1848 was held at a church which she and her family attended regularly however; Anthony didn't take part in the convention because she moved to Canajoharie in 1846 to be Headmistress of the female department of the Canajoharie Academy. When the academy closed in 1849; Anthony took over operations of her family farm so her father could devote more time to his insurance company.
In 1851, Anthony was introduced to Elizabeth Cady Stanton who had been one of the organizers of the Seneca Falls Convention; when the Stanton’s moved to New York City, they made sure Anthony had a room for every house they stayed in. In 1852; Stanton and Anthony founded the New York Women's State Temperance Society and Anthony was prevented from speaking at a convention because she was a female. In 1863, both women founded the Women's Royal National League, in 1866, they initiated the American Equal Rights Association; in 1868, they co-authored and published a women's rights newspaper called "The Revolution"; in 1869, they founded the National Women's Suffrage Association with Anthony as its key force. In 1872, Anthony was arrested in her hometown for voting in violation of laws that allowed only men to vote (U.S vs SUSAN B. ANTHONY); she was convicted in a widely publicized trial (on Aug. 18, 2020; the 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, then President Donald J. Trump announced that he would pardon Anthony-148 years after her conviction); in 1876, Anthony began working with Matilda Joslyun Gage in what grew into a 6-volume History of Women's Suffrage; in 1890, the organization Stanton and Anthony worked on was merged with the rival American Woman Suffrage Association for form the National American Woman Suffrage Association. In 1878, Anthony and Stanton arranged for Congress to be present with an amendment giving women the right to vote; it later became the Susan B. Anthony Amendment then ratified as the 19th Amendment to the U.S Constitution in 1920. Anthony passed away at the age of 86 on March 13, 1906 at her home in Rochester, New York from Pneumonia and Heart Failure; she is buried at Mount Home Cemetery in Rochester, New York. Anthony’s birth-home in Adams, Massachusetts is now a National Historical Landmark called the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House and her childhood home in Battenville, New York as well as her birth-home are listed on the National Registry of Historical Places.
In 1950, Anthony was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Great Americans; in 1973, Anthony was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and in 1979, the U.S. Mint began using the Susan B. Anthony coin dollar; the first coin honoring a female citizen.
