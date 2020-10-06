The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 90.9% with approximately 11 calls for service.
Aug. 30th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 200 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
Sept. 5th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 26600 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
9th – Possess Controlled Substance, Twenty Mule Team Road and Battery on Person, 26600 block of Prospect Street.
11th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 24100 block of Sage Avenue.
14th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
17th – Battery, 27000 block of Cote Street.
19th – Attempted Murder, 27300 block of Anderson Street.
23rd – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 24100 block of Sage Avenue and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 26800 block of Nichols Street.
25th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order w/Injury, 24100 block of Sage Avenue.
