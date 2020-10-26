BAKERSFIELD – A Rosamond man pled No Contest to Unlawful Sexual Intercourse when he appeared for a Readiness Hearing on Oct. 15th; 40-year old Franklin Woodrow Smith entered the plea 6 weeks before a Jury Trial was scheduled to begin on Dec. 8th.
As we reported back in Sept. 2019, Smith was arrested in California City accused of several sex crimes including on-going rape, child molestation and false imprisonment; his victim was a 14 year old acquaintance.
Smith appeared on Sept. 20, 2019 for a Felony Arraignment in Mojave and after several Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Dates from Dec. 10, 2019 to June 29, 2020 (due to COVID-19), Smith was Held to Answer on July 29, 2020 and the case was moved to Bakersfield. Smith appeared again for a Felony Arraignment on Aug. 7, 2020 then a Readiness Hearing was set for Oct. 9th with a Jury Trial scheduled for Oct. 19th. Smith appeared for yet another Readiness Hearing on Oct. 15th where he pled No Contest to the charge of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse; the charges of 3 counts of Lewd/Lascivious Act w/Child 14/15: Defendant 10 Years or Older (NEW EFF 4/12), Oral Copulation w/Person under 16 Years (NEW EFF. 4/12) and 2 counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse were dismissed.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8th at 1:30 p.m. in Bakersfield and remains free on $1 million bail.
