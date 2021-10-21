The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
24-year old Jhonathan Burguette Hernandez was arrested on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle, Drive w/out License, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Vehicle Unsafe to Operate; he was arrested again on Sept.1st on Suspicion of Burglary.
30-year old Ranell Cole was arrested on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Trespass on Closed Lands and Intoxicated in Public.
32-year old Andre Tyler Brown was arrested on Sept 1st on Suspicion of Stalking and Tamper w/Vehicle.
55-year old Kathleen Martinez was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Sept. 3rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
20-year old Xavier Nathan Macedo was arrested on Sept. 4th on Suspicion of Trespassing.
36-year old Charles Nelson Ervin was arrested on Sept. 8th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Violation Parole: Felony.
29-year old Brian Hernandez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 14th on Suspicion of Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
42-year-old Luis Salinas was arrested on Sept. 16th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
29-year-old Nathan Alvord was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 17th on Suspicion of Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Drive w/out License, Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
46-year-old Katherine Richley was arrested on Sept 19th on Suspicion of False Report of an Emergency and Intoxicated in Public.
60-year-old Kenneth Heller was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 23rd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
31-year-old Juan Sandoval was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
27-year-old Daniel Henney was arrested on Sept. 29th on Suspicion of Exhibit Firearm, Drive w/out License, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Maintenance of Lamps and Devices, Burglary: Other, Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Covered License Plate on Vehicle.
40-year-old Benny Castro was arrested on Sept. 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving/Etc. Known Stolen Property over $200, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
