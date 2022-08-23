Mark your calendars: The 2022 Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD) drought tolerant – plant presentation and sale are coming this fall!
This year’s pre-sale presentation will take place from 11:00 AM -12:15 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Coso Room at the Maturango Museum, 100 E. Las Flores Ave., Ridgecrest. The presentation will feature a new speaker, Emma Lynch, Natural Resource Specialist for the BLM, Ridgecrest Field Office. As usual you will be able to preview the plants EKCRCD will be selling--on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds. Watch this space or www.ekcrcd.org (see the carousel) for more information. This year’s sale will feature more Mojave Desert natives than ever!
