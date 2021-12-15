The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 25 calls for service.
2nd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road, Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1900 block of Inyo Street.
4th – Burglary from Vehicle, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
5th – 2 calls for Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
8th - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
11th - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
12th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3500 block of Aberdeen Place.
14th – Disorderly Conduct: Intox w/Drugs and Alcohol, 15900 block of Myer Road and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 16000 block of Sierra Hwy.
16th – Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Cerro Gordo Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy.
18th - Vehicle Theft, 15900 block of M Street and Battery, 2300 block of Belshaw Street.
20th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15200 block of Nadene Street.
25th – 2 calls for Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
27th - Assist other Department, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
28th – Vandalism: $400 or More, 17000 block of Hwy 14.
29th – Disturb by Loud Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street, Battery on Person, 15700 block of I Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15700 block of I Street and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
