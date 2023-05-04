CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council met for their bi-monthly meeting on the evening of April 25th; closed session of the meeting began at 4pm and reconvened into open session at approximately 6pm. After the mayor called the meeting to order, roll call and the adoption of the agenda, the mayor called for any public comments before the meeting went into closed session.
E-comment 1 -I’ve noticed that there are not a couple of items on the closed session agenda tonight. I've counted nearly seven close session items, but it's the last two weeks that caused me distress and a lack of sleep. See you in an hour, that's it.
Shawn Bradley - just curious; I'm assuming litigation isn't always coming from the past so I don't know if there was something that you could share with the public and be as transparent as you can be.
City Attorney Victor Ponto - this is an issue that has been going on for a few years and was called to my attention. While it's not prescient, there was past legal advice that was given in closed session and there's going to be a continued examination related to that based on the request of the councilman.
Under Report out of Closed Session presented by City Attorney Victor Ponto - thank you, Mayor. We went into closed session under items CS1 through CS6, which were read into the record prior to us going into closed session and are available for review and inspection by members of the public; with respect to CS4 (conference with legal counsel-existing litigation in the matter of Guillen vs City of Calif. City), the City Council did not have an opportunity to discuss that item, so I'd like to make a note for the minutes that the item was not treated in closed session and should be recorded as such with the balance of the closed session, council was given and direction was received there's no further reportable action at this time.
The mayor then called the regular meeting to order at 6:08pm; after the Pledge and roll call the meeting started; for about 6 ½ hours, council and members of the public debated on the agenda items; here’s some highlights from the meeting.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications - correspondence from J.M. Powers dated April 16th April 17th April 18th; they requested that they be part of official meeting record and there’s copies of their correspondence at the back of the room.
Under Departmental Reports – City Clerk; none reportable at this time, Fire; Chief Kosick advised on illegal cannabis operations and asked questions as far as what can be done if they confiscate illegal growth, Human Resources; none reportable at this time, Police; same as Fire; Public Works; an update was given as far as the water situation goes and work being done on the lines.
The mayor then called for any public comments concerning Departmental Reports and such.
Former mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin- yeah I just wanted to make an observation; I noticed on the list of committee assignments that the Kulikoff’s are not primary on anything and that the rest of the council is having to pull up the slack, it would be nice if the mayor and his brother would be a little more participated in the government thank you.
DJ Twohig - Thank you, Mayor Kulikoff and good evening, Council. On the department report; in particular to the question about violations for cannabis. It seemed to go kind of really deep into some of the issues that I'll be addressing. Some of the conversations that we're having tonight have to do with the council's direction of staff to have maximum enforcement. It's interesting to me that for the past several years, the administration and management has not taken very seriously the cannabis business tax and the cannabis tax administrator positions and that is very concerning to me because a lot of work went into the ordinance, a lot of work went into the attraction of the industry and it seems that the derelict of duty has been entirely on the administration historically and entirely on management. Why would you even consider punishing the investment in the community because of weak management and weak administration? Why not look at this as an opportunity to improve upon performance and further attract industry and further attract economic opportunity? I cannot support an administration or management team that thinks a moratorium on land use in a jurisdiction that has no tax base, has high poverty, has no job creation whatsoever and no industry attraction. I really don't like that banter and it should stop, thank you for your time.
Unidentified Calif. City resident 1 - If somebody's breaking the law; confiscated the items. If they go bad, they go bad. You want to sell it, you can keep it in trust, sell it and give them a hefty ticket and if she or he does it again, give them a bigger ticket. It's not right for the people who are going through the process of getting licenses and if you don't do anything about cutting down the rhetoric and just get to the fact. Have some officers here that can take care of business and confiscate the stuff, thank you.
Civic/Community Organizational Announcements – (see Cannabis story); the mayor asked for any comments under this item after it was presented.
Council member Macedonio -I believe we gave direction that the water right line replacements would continue and that our direction on maximum enforcement of unlicensed growers if this letter carries accurate information that we receive. There are a hundred licenses in the state and 23 in Cal City. Can we immediately determine the difference and can you give the Council directions very specific.
Victor Ponto - Well, Councilmember Macedonio, I appreciate what Mr. Peralta said. There's a distinction between the illegal cannabis activity and the legal cannabis activity and we need to give (I thought we gave direction) maximum enforcement on the illegal activity and with the water lines, it is a crisis, and I would like to give direction that they continue.
Council member Macedonio - Are you asking for consensus? You certainly have mine. Well, I think we have it. I just want to clarify that we as the council are giving direction and that it's not something we're just saying, it's something that we want done.
Mayor - Yeah, I agree with the modern language placement. I don't understand the maximum enforcement, so I'm going to stay out of that one because I think the city has to do a lot more than they're doing. They're a little gray area that I think that we're not really dealing with the actual problem, so I'm going to stay out of that one.
Council member Creighton - On the enforcement issue; the code isn't working and really it isn't easy to revise. I've asked for that to be revised today and it's gone through now it's in the second set of attorneys, but I don't think that’s potentially putting the city at risk by maybe enforcing something that is not enforceable at this point in time and probably not wise, but you know my vote so that's a no brainer for me.
Under Public Business from the Floor -
Mr. Hutson - inaudible
Shawn Bradley - I want to know the status of the complaint that I have mentioned at the past few council meetings regarding a code pertaining to an appointed public official serving two incompatible offices concurrently/consecutively; second, I want to find out if council member Kulikoff is going to be censored for a Brown Act violation himself, because it seems like from a prior council meeting, (which I have on video), he made a statement on the situation stating that Doctor Hart was still on the table as far as other specific information and thirdly, following up with this Brown Act violation, I believe the public has a right to be aware of how severe they want to punish the oldest council member.
This is what the city is seeking against the only female council member in her 70s over something so pathetic; that is a waste of time andtaxpayer money on this quest as far as I'm concerned. Sure, let's just screw life up in our senior years. Financially, that's the resolution, Jesus Christ, are you kidding me?I'm offended by the complaint, even saying the City of California City because we the people are all the city and those three who voted for this action are the cause of this towards her, not us. I want the public to know these are some of the things that they are seeking against including but not limited to attorney's fees according to truth for costs of suit incurred herein.
I mean, our current mayor was subject to one in the past. Oh wait, they wanted the current mayor with the city attorney and the interim city manager to work it out for the best interest of all. Isn't it the same city attorney who didn't seek the same resolution in this instance for the current council member being censored? In my opinion, it seems with the newly elected officials; they go right for a lawsuit, multiple instances pertaining to this council member, the same three people. Does anyone see a trend by their engagement of this all? They're holding up the people's business. They're not serving us. There are many inaccurate statements I've found in the complaint to the court and concerns regarding information provided in the declaration of from the acting City manager as far as the city attorney's complaint. I have concerns of fraudulent misrepresentation of facts provided to the court. I could develop it here but i would rather have it be evidence for the plaintiff in this matter; thank you.
E-comment 2 - Why are we not actively looking for a city manager? Interviews were rescheduled for 16th of March and were postponed due to a convenient non quorum that day. This is now over a month. Why has nothing been done? That's it.
A couple more public comments were made then it was on to the presentation.
Under Presentation – P1; Jamie Lewis gave a CORE Compliance slide presentation to the council and members of the public (see CORE story).
Council member Macedonio - we had a public comment about the thirty and five days. Are we in the position to address that? The statement was that we've got the third quarter coming and that the law says we can only go back three years. So, the public comment was that we have five days, or we can potentially lose revenue from three years ago. if we haven't identified it.
City Manager, Fire Chief and Police Chief - inaudible
Under Consent Calendar - City Check register dated 04/07/2023 through 0418/2023, CC2; Approved Resolution #03-23-2973 of the City Council of the City of California City to approve the submittal of Low Carbon Transit Operations Program project for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in the amount of 37,178 and authorizing the execution of certifications and assurances and authorized agent Forms and C3; Approved Fuel Storage Tank agreement to the council.
Mayor Pro-Tem Smith - Checks that we need to make a decision on Check 112479 and Check 112453. All the council members received an e-mail this week. I don't know if it was precipitated because of my request, but I was carrying out my city function with the Sid Mill Support Group and was questioned on whether or not the reimbursement was approved by council ahead of time and kind of was like no. According to section. Section 2-1.302 City shall reimburse Council members and the mayor for reasonable and necessary expenses incurred and performance of City business, except in the case of emergency threatening the health, welfare and safety of City. No reimbursement shall be paid for an expense incurred without prior council approval. I don't know what to do about the expenses that we have already incurred and being reimbursed for which we didn't have prior to that.
City attorney – my understanding is, and I would need to verify with the city clerk, is that there is some form of budgeting I believe, for council to go to certain conferences and expenditures associated with that. In the absence of me being able to look at that and line it exactly up a resolution, some form of motion here would be sufficient to ratify that and then going forward I think we probably need to clarify that.
Victor Ponto, Inge Elmes, Council member Macedonio and mayor pro-tem Smith continued back and forth on this matter then council member Creighton stepped forward.
Council member Creighton - I think as you're creating your budget for next year, those buttons need to be listed. I think I did mention that budgeting should be increased for council because of the classes; we've been going off of historical documents. The cost of the classes has increased, mileage allowances have increased and that goes for the Planning Commission too. That goes for anybody on staff that goes to any training outside the city.You get travel allowance, and you get the cost of the courses you're going to we all get that. I did ask that the budget for council for that purpose be increased for next fiscal year.
The mayor called for any comments then after bringing the item back to council; the item was voted on.
Council member Creighton - So I'll make a motion to approve the consent calendar in its entirety as it's in front of us; Smith second, a roll call vote was taken; motion carried. A separate motion and second were heard to approve training reimbursement; roll call vote taken and motion carried.
Under City Managers Report presented by Inge Elmes – CM1; City Contracts, CM2; Renewal Energy, Self-Generation Bill Credit Transfer Program and CM3; Oral Report.
Inge Elmes - This one is in reference to real energy self-generation build credit transfer program. This was requested at the last Council meeting; during the April 11, 2023 Council meeting it was determined to bring back our discussion to review the City's current Renewable Energy Solar Generation Bill credit for programs on April 10, 2023, and meeting was held with Mr. Calvin Roxy to review and discuss to create a transfer program and the differences between any of them which is the beginning the constant word fully utilize the power generated as requested. Your attachments are the program description, the account designation form, and the list of city accounts. The list of city accounts that are highlighted are the ones that are currently enrolled in the program and the ones that are not highlighted.
Before I move forward, I'd like to introduce our new Human Resource Director. I didn't do that last time; but I would just like to welcome her to the team. I had an introductory meeting with Neil, Peacock and Rick Brands from Caltrans to discuss their projects and local assistance programs and met with the Enforcement team and the task force to discuss this procedure. We are beginning the interview process for the maintenance worker part time position. We do have several candidates that we will be looking for. I also met with Desert Jade staff that were pressed to move the renovation project forward, I also attended the local city managers' meeting to discuss local business.
Under Continued Business- CB1 Distribution Operator II Positions for Water Department presented by Chief Water Operator Amos Meza; The above expression was originally requested. This year there's a great budget that was adopted budget on March 14th and presented at the March 28th Council meeting for approval for. Report Distribution Operator Two salaries are already included and accounted for Fiscal 22/23 approved previous year's budget. The chief water operator has positions vacant in the previous fiscal year they were not fulfilled. This left the department with three vacant maintenance worker one positions that were limited in the fiscal year 22/23 budget to make room for the addition of the three-distribution number two positions.
Extensive discussion was heard on this item then council took a roll call vote; motion carried by a vote of 4-1 with Mayor Pro-Tem Smith having the only No, CB2 – Special Tax Discussion presented by Inge Elmes – several people engaged the council as far as the special tax the city is seeking to implement; the following are just a few of the comments given.
Adrian De Loen - I have spoken with the auditor's office at Kern County and I do have a better understanding of the cost that will be incurred here. The county will charge $0.22 per parcel on a special assessment; there's going to be no initiation fees or filing fees. All fees the county will take come from the recurring charges when taxes are levied. But the most important information that I learned, which is of direct relevance to this conversation, are critical dates for special assessments to make sure that the tax roll accommodates these new taxes-May 12th. The county requires a rate, an approximate rate, of what the special tax assessment will be. There is some opportunity to amend that in time in the next several months, but they do need to get a figure on May 12th and then August 10th is the drop-dead date by which the public vote must be finalized. There must be a resolution approved by the board and by the council and it must all be delivered to the auditor's office; if we're not able to do that by the August 10th date, then there will be no special tax for the 23/24 tax roll so please take that into consideration.
Shawn Bradley - August 10th, that's only 3 1/2 months away when you look at it and this is not the first time, we've had a discussion on cannabis tax or through town hall recently about it and I'm just shocked that we're at this point currently when I had spoken on it. We're not paying for all the other bad decisions of the City Council so I'm just shocked that we have 3 1/2 months, we started bringing up this discussion a month ago and look how little we've achieved in that progress so I'm deeply concerned on how quick you're going to need information to meet these deadlines and not make the city suffer in any way shape form thank you.
Jeanie O’Laughlin - I agree with Shawn Bradley; more and more people I've talked to lately, the last few months are not going to vote for the special tax. So, we have got to get the cannabis in compliance, and this is a major first step; it's not something that happens overnight they've only been here a little over two months. I think in two or three months she's done a lot so far; it is a very time-consuming process but as she saw in her chart, within six months they should have a pretty good handle on what's going on. You still have to give people notices as I'm sure Mr. Ponto will tell you can't just say oh you didn't pay this we're shutting you down tomorrow; you people have due process so we need to make sure that we give everyone the right and get the tax revenue coming in because that's the only way we're going to get off the special tax, thank you.
Jason Meister with Master Extracts; I wanted to speak directly to our mayor Pro-Tem, Ron Smith; if Ron would stop the industry from moving forward like he has been and getting in the way, you may have more tax dollars to your point, $321,000 in retail. A couple years ago, or a year or so ago, whatever it was, you shut down additional delivery licenses, which could have made a big tax impact there. So again, you're taking money away from the citizens by asking for more tax dollars from them when we could be getting it from the cannabis industry. The Fire Chief is also correct. We may be the last manufacturing company in California City that's still operational. We started in 2019. We've been through the compliance checks from all the different auditors' you guys have sent through, including the last one which is CORE Compliance, which was probably the best one and we feel like we're a compliant operator in the city and that $3000 in taxes was probably from my business. So, if you want to add more tax dollars to it, get some more retail licenses.
Jeanie O’Laughlin - What everyone else has been saying, I think that it's going to be, I think it's going to be almost impossible to get another special tax passed, and I would strongly encourage the council to look very carefully at any new spending. Thank you.
Several more comments were made during this discussion then it was on to New Business.
Under New Business – NB1. Aspen Mall Lighting and Landscape Intent Meeting presented by Finance Manage Kenny Cooper; due to financial interest in this area; Council members Kulikoff and Macedonio along with the mayor had to recuse themselves from the meeting; Council member Creighton and Smith remained. After a short discussion, Creighton then left the chambers leaving Smith to himself. The mayor and his brother then returned to the chambers leaving Creighton and Macedonio outside the chambers. Creighton returned soon after without Macedonio; Macedonio returned to chambers after about 5-10 minutes. The city attorney explained parliamentary procedure as far as the laws go then, council members drew “pens” to see which one would continue in the room; Council member M. Kulikoff got the shortest pen, the mayor and Macedonio left chambers after the drawing of pens, and they were soon joined by Chief Hightower and Chief Kosick; Elmes soon followed. Chief Hightower and Chief Kosick returned to the meeting a short time later then Creighton and Smith continued with NB1 and called for public comments.
Mr. Hutson – inaudible.
The city attorney made a comment to have Mr. Hutson move closer to the microphone due to not being heard, then a roll call vote was taken, motion carried, (the mayor and Council member Macedonio along with Elmes returned to the meeting at this time), NB2. Presentation of Fiscal Year 2021/22 Financial Audit Report prepared by Bryant Jolley, CPA; staff recommends that the council receive and file the audit report from Mr. Jolley; a roll call vote was taken, motion carried 5-0, NB3. Electrical Infrastructure presented by Council member Macedonio – staff recommends that a letter of support (shown on council screen) for AB914 be provided to the Calif. Assembly Natural Resources Committee; a roll call vote was taken, motion carried,
NB4; Fix Water Wells and Sever Ties with AVEK presented by Mayor Kulikoff - so this is an ongoing battle for probably like 2 years trying to move this forward; we were working with quad for the water rate study and there was a request to see if we could securitize with AVEK and the information brought back kind of got lost in translation. We were told that recently at their presentation, they said that they did have recommendations, so they made a memo for those recommendations bringing it forward to the council. The conclusion to that memo is closing the valve on the AVEK main is feasible on a volume basis, AVEK water should not be needed to meet demand. However, recommendations to improve pressure in the area of the main effect should be implemented. The ongoing 2020 Water Master Plan will evaluate these pressure issues in the AVEK main vicinity and recommended improvement for fixing the wells and some infrastructure that we need in order to achieve that goal. There's approximately $10 million in that account and the recommendation is that the City Council give direction to the city manager to repair and to replace other water infrastructure problems and create a risk management plan then give the city attorney the necessary documents to sever all ties with AVEK.
Coumcil member Creighton - yeah, I do agree that all the wells and infrastructure need to be brought up and anything that could be operational should be made operational totally agree with that 100%; I have a concern about your report, or your staff report on for two fiscal years. I got a phone call from Supervisor Scrivner yesterday asking why do you want to cut off the water source and you heard testimony from Mr. Meza at least several times in the past few months that shutting this off is not a good idea.
Former Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin cautioned Mayor Kulikoff against unintended consequences; Kulikoff was adamant about severing ties with AVEK (as he said in his interview to us back in February).
Unidentified resident 5 - Despite how much water we have I see what looks more like US versus them mentality; the idea of severing ties with AVEK shouldn't even be talked about until our city's wells are in good working condition, if I'm not mistaken over $1,000,000 to fix them was mentioned. Nobody in our water department thinks this is a good idea to sever the ties with AVEK; this is to benefit Kelly and his development friends.
Unidentified resident 6 - California City is located in the Mojave Groundwater Water Basin, which is part of the larger overall groundwater system in the California Central Valley. The exact amount of water in the aquifer underlying California City is difficult to determine because it is constantly changing due to natural recharge and pumping for agricultural, industrial and municipal uses; it's also worth noting that the groundwater basin has been subject to long term groundwater overdraft, which means that more water is being withdrawn from the basin that is being replenished through natural recharge. This has led to declining groundwater levels in many areas of the basin, including California City. Therefore, it is important to manage groundwater resources sustainably to ensure their long-term availability. This message is for the citizens of California City, this is not for the council. Do not let your new mayor take away your emergency water.
Jeanie O’Laughlin - You know, we just spent, I don't know how much time with you and your brother recusing yourself on the Aspen Mall issue when you had property within 500 feet not even being affected by the tax. Why aren't you recusing yourself from this? You and your brother; you're both developers, you both would benefit from this, you have a financial gain with this so why aren't you recusing yourself from this issue?
Shawn Bradley - So based off a couple of comments made, I mean I guess I got something to say that benefits the community. I already have a physical home. So, I don't know if you can explain to me how I as a current homeowner is benefiting from any of these changes, and can you ensure as a homeowner that heaven forbids something happens and we need that water? I'm not going to get a call saying I have no water because I can assure you that if that ever was to happen and there is no backup that you would be having a class action suit from the majority of your residents and on top of that, we've already heard from the state about the issues with our water pipes bursting and our system. It sounds like potentially they might take us over if we don't start fixing all these things. Do you think it's in the best interest to cut ties with AVEK? I think you need to take that into consideration you know again, if you can explain to me and other homeowners how we're going to benefit by making this change because when our homes were built we were subjected to having to pay for it regardless from our acquisition price of the home or whatever we paid for it so if you can explain to me how this is going to benefit the community versus strictly only the development community.
Unidentified Calif. City resident 6 - You may want to check the United States Geological Survey information for how much water storage is estimated and how many acre feet or million-acre feet are estimated to be in the aquifer before you make such a rash decision, thank you
Jeanie O’Laughlin - Mayor; I wasn't sure if you got a motion or a second or not but what I would like to propose or to suggest is that you make the motion to get all of this work done and when it's done, to come back because if you authorize the severance with AVEK now, it could get done before we're ready for it so I would just like to ask you to please kind of separate those things so when everything is done the council can come back and then you authorize the separation with AVEK because sometimes things happen and we may lose something before we're ready, thank you.
Several more public comments were heard then council took a vote; motion carried by a vote of 4-1, NB5; Relocating the Manufacturing Building from PAR 3 to Central Park presented by Mayor Kulikoff; mayor recommends direct the city manager move the manufacturing building from PAR 3 to Central Park, Part Three to Central Park,
Parks and Rec. Theresa Oaks - There is a process which the Council would need to follow, including a resolution that contains written findings declaring the land is no longer needed for the property or for municipal purposes. There is a notice of availability and just to give you guys a little bit of context; the state legislature has gone through many machinations and enacting new state ordinances and changing old state laws in an effort to try to provide more housing. The surplus land is no exception to that rule; some biggest changes we've seen are to the Surplus Lands Act, which basically requires municipalities to make land that is no longer needed for municipal purposes available for moderate and low-income housing, As they stated, there are some very limited exceptions to that, but there is a process that needs to be followed and in either circumstance there would need to be a resolution by the City Council supported by written findings. Those resolutions and the city's determination would be subject to review by the Department of Housing and Community Development and that land is subject to the SLA. There is a notice of availability.
Mayor – This has to do with the commercial module building, moving it from one park to another park and not trying to say that any of our land is no longer needed by the city.
Theresa Oaks - It's a building just moving because you are you are still on the property and this is an issue that the state is monitoring very, very closely. The Attorney General has been very vigilant in prosecuting these violations of the Surplus Land Act and there are many cities that are currently under investigation. As it is right now, even interested third parties are able to enforce these provisions should the Attorney General decide for any given reason. As I mentioned, there are some potential exemptions, but they are very slim. We would need to investigate a little bit further to see if any of those exemptions will apply, and those exemptions would need to be reviewed by the Department of Housing and Community Development.
I do want to make you aware that any prosecution of the violation of the of the SLA, does subject the city to fines, penalties and civil enforcement and then secondarily, assuming that you don't receive any bids with an interest in this particular property as a part of the Surplus Lands Act. Even in that case or if it is exempt, the city still needs to take part in a competitive bidding process and there are some restrictions there in terms of what can actually be contracted once that most competitive bid is selected. For example, leases are subject to 55-year maximum and certain findings would have to be made to award that particular contract to the party. Any properties that are no longer needed for a municipal purpose are subject to the surplus land back; it would still be for the municipal purpose it's just coordinating potentially with the public benefits organizations but it's still for municipal purpose it will be like just leaking out if that's the direction through council leasing out to nonprofits or even the city to use.
After considerable discussion from the public and council; NB5 was tabled until the next meeting, NB6 Cannabis Process Pause presented by Mayor Pro-Tem Smith; a motion and a second were heard that staff recommends that Council chooses to approve the pause.
Mayor Pro-Tem Smith - The whole collection administration process centers around the cannabis tax administrator, and I don't know how many scores of times a person has brought up the fact we do not have a cannabis tax administrator. I brought it up about a dozen times through the years. We've never had one. I am asking not for our cannabis facilities to lie dormant; I'm not talking about those that are already in the queue to be able to be assisted, not asking for any of that to be stopped. But there's things that I cannot unhear and when staff talks about how encumbered they are with dealing with new stuff, we have to get this thing fixed.
If we're going to condone illegal activity, we are complicit. We need to correct this, and I would ask that we give our staff the opportunity to get this thing corrected so that they can focus; it's pretty obvious that I am not happy with the fact that as a council member I am being included in illegal cannabis activity because it is going on under my watch and I am shocked. Maybe the term maximum enforcement scared our council members off, but could we at least have consensus that we want our cannabis municipal code to be followed and that we're going to see that illegal activity stopped?
Several members of the public commented then after extensive discussion, a roll call vote was taken; motion carried.
Under Council member Comments, Agenda Requests and AB1234 Reports – council members took turns giving comments, adding agenda items and giving reports to the public and staff; after all the business was taken care of; the meeting adjourned at approximately 12:47am.
