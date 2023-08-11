CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held their first meeting in August on the evening of Aug. 1st; the meeting got underway just after 5pm.
After President Karen Macedonio called the meeting to order and roll call, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the agenda with the addition of Community Engagement - CE 1 reinstatement of annual EKHCD Cancer Walk in October 2023, CE 2 California City CPR Training Series and CE3 MDN advertisement section for September 2023 under Senior Living; motion passed.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Public Presentation/Community Announcements - Community and Alchemists were made concerning the reopening of the. Jim Williford Community Swimming Pool in Rosamond on August 4th, a back-to-school bash called Reach for the Stars will be held at Mojave Junior Senior High School on Friday, August 4th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, a Reach for the Stars Back to School Bash will be held on Monday, August 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at California City Middle School, the California City Farmers Market is back in action and will be held on August 12th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 10400 Heather Ave. in California City. There will also be a backpack giveaway at the Strata Center provided by the Safe Haven Kids League of California City from 1:00 to 5:00 PM on August 12th.
Under Consent Calendar - Director. Lois Peralta motioned and director LiMaya Patrick seconded to approve the following items: CC1. Approve warrants A. Vendor Checks 7 checks in the total amount of $2,914.96, B. ACH payment C. Debit card payment D. Finance Report presented by Eva Hebebrand and CC2 Minutes from July 18th Special Meeting, after discussion; motion passed.
Under Continued Business – CB1: discussion was served concerning the property, appraisal and market rate valuation, which was continued and approved at the last meeting. President Karen Macedonio said that she hoped. The appraisal and evaluation will be completed before August 18th. The board agreed to bring this back for a future item, CB2; Discussion was heard. From Council Alex Lamo concerning the Ad Hoc Committee: MOU/Strategic Plan with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and continued service of Anthony Taylor. After discussion, LiMaya Patrick motioned and Richard Macedonio seconded to approve; motion passed.
Under Community Engagement – see approval of the agenda.
Under District Updates – Presidents Comments; none were given at this time, Staff Updates; none were given at this time, Facilities Updates; Richard Macedonio said that the solar timers are going in, the structure around the trash bin area seems to be holding and maintenance continues at the N. Loop property.
Under Future Agenda Items – fire damage repair, CPR Training RSP patio cover and walkways and property appraisal and evaluation.
Under Director Comments/AB1234 Reports – none were given at this time; next regular meeting scheduled for Sept. 5th.
After all the business was concluded, the meeting was adjourned.
