CALIFORNIA CITY -- California City Municipal Airport and Mojave Air and Space Port are among two Kern County airports who will benefit from a $1.2 billion grant awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports across the U.S, according to an FAA news release.
California City will receive $23,191 for runway seal and surface pavement, while Mojave Air and Spaceport has been allocated $333,333 to rehabilitate a taxiway.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Wasco-Kern County Airport and Inyokern Airport, owned by the Indian Wells Valley Airport Authority near Ridgecrest, also received grant money for improvements.
Accordign to the news release, since January 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $13.5 billion to America’s Airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration has delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
