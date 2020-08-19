The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 95% with approximately 40 calls for service.
1st – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 3300 block of 15th Street.
2nd – Battery on Person, 2100 block of Windbreaker Drive.
3rd – Missing Person, 2600 block of Desert Street, Missing Person, 3700 block of Cedarwood Court and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
4th – Vehicle Theft, 3600 block of Glenridge Avenue and Battery on Person, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
5th - Missing Person 3300 block of Brabham Avenue, Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Greenhill Street, Missing Person, 3400 block of 15th Street and Vandalism: less than $400, 2200 block of Greenhill Street.
6th – 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street.
7th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3600 block of Banyon Court.
8th – Assist other Department, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 2400 block of Horizon Drive.
9th – Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Poplar Street and Attempted Operate Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, 2100 block of Candice Avenue.
12th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1200 block of Arlington Court and Burglary: 2nd Degree, Eagle Way.
13th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2600 block of Dixie Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1500 block of 20th Street.
15th- Grand Theft: Money/Labor/Property over $950, 1400 block of Richfield Avenue.
17th – Missing Person, 3400 block of Granite Court.
18th – Battery on Person, 3400 block of 15th Street.
19th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Colleen Drive.
20th – Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
21st – Exhibit Firearm, 2200 block of 40th Street and Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, Rosamond Blvd.
22nd – Missing Person, 3300 block of Poplar Street.
23rd – Disorderly Conduct: Intoxicated Drug w/Alcohol, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd and Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of B Street.
25th – Battery on Person, 2900 block of Diamond Street, Death: Suicide, 1200 block of Orange Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2900 block of Diamond Street.
26th – Vehicle Theft, 3700 block of Knox Avenue.
28th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 3400 block of 15th Street, Missing Person, 3100 block of Sabre Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 3400 block of 15th Street.
