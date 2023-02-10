ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District has a new General Manger; meet Mr. Kim Domingo (I thought he was a she at first too). We had a phone interview with Mr. Domingo about his background, thoughts and the future of the Rosamond Community Services District and this is what he had to tell us.
MDN - We are talking with Mr. Kim Domingo, who is the new general manager for the Rosamond Community Services District. Good afternoon, Mr. Domingo. How are you today?
Mr. Domingo - I'm fine.
MDN - First, can you tell us a little bit about yourself? Have you been in the Rosamond area for a long time?
Mr. Domingo - So I was born and raised in Delano, which is in the northern portion of Kern County, and I moved to Hart Flat around 1993. I've worked in and around Rosamond and the Antelope Valley off and on as a consultant over the years, but this is the first time I'm working full time for an CSD.
MDN - So how did you like living in the area?
Mr. Domingo - You know, living in the Central Valley, I always wanted to get out of the heat and to live up in the hills and really enjoyed myself up there.
MDN – How did you become General Manager for the Rosamond Community Services District?
Mr. Domingo - Well, I went through the interview process and application interview process and the board ended up selecting me and informing me at the last interview; that was January 17th I believe.
MDN - Were you working for the Rosamond Community Services District before you became General Manager?
Mr. Domingo - No, I was working for Kern County; I was working in the General Services Division on all county facilities that are not related to roads or waste management; the Rosamond parks, I have several projects out there with the county. So, I'm very familiar with this area.
MDN – Did the retiring General Manager Mr. Steve Perez recommend you for the position?
Mr. Domingo – He did reach out to me to apply so I did. I applied and quite honestly, you know, I didn't necessarily have an expectation of you know of being hired; I just went through the process and the board, you know, ended up selecting me.
MDN - What is your primary role as General Manager for the RCSD?
Mr. Domingo - I see my role as serving the public. You know, the public has invested in their water and sewer systems and the rule is to make sure that those systems are available now, are safe or operational or taken care of and also to support the staff in and executing their jobs and doing those kind of maintenance activities; but also to serve the board.
We then discussed a story that was published two weeks ago about the Rosamond School Water System announcing Water Arsenic levels at Rosamond High Early College Campus.
MDN – Two weeks ago, we reported on the Rosamond School Water Systems announcing the water arsenic levels in a notice that was sent to those affected in October of last year. They sent out a notice to students, staff, parents and residents of their area concerning arsenic in their water and they were going to try to work with the Rosamond Community Services District in making repairs and things like that, which would take approximately one year from what the notice said. Have you been advised on anything about this and if so, what is the Rosamond Community Services District going to do as far as helping the early college campus?
Mr. Domingo - My understanding is, well, first, I know that there are several small water districts and single users, which may include that I wasn't specifically aware of; so, the Rosamond School Water System Early College Campus, I wasn't aware of that instance. I know that there are elevated arsenic water levels throughout the area and I know the Department of Water Resources is interested in consolidating a lot of these; trying to remove districts and small and single users with Rosamond Community Services District and those conversations have started to happen and I said that in one of our meetings; so we are working towards a potential solution.
MDN - What do you know about the potential solution?
Mr. Domingo - Yes, the solution being that the state would like to consolidate a lot of the smaller districts with Rosamond and so we're working on the details of that.
MDN - Does the Rosamond Community Services District get the water from AVEK or are they planning on going to AVEK?
Mr. Domingo - I've only been on the job for about 2 1/2 weeks so I'm still learning where we're getting our water. Right now, I'm looking at some projections that Mr. Perez has developed for the future, and it does not show any AVEK water purchased.
We discussed the AVEK water a little bit more (explaining to him the situation in Boron with the AVEK maintenance that was just completed) then we decided to ask him about the future of the Rosamond Community Services District.
MDN - What are your plans for the future of the Rosamond Community Services District as far as being General Manager?
Mr. Domingo - My plans are to leave this place better than when I took it, and that is just to make sure that the water supply is firm, secure and sustainable that the services to the to the residents are not interrupted and that, you know, we continue to maintain and operate with the investment that you know, the citizens of Rosamond have made it in their system.
MDN – Are there any plans as far as making or building new water storage or things like that?
Mr. Domingo - My focus these first three weeks has been on the wastewater side because we're finishing up a wastewater treatment plant. So, I have not really looked on the water system side, but that is part of my future plan is to look at the system as a whole.
MDN - Do you have any idea when that will get started if the plan goes through?
Mr. Domingo - So, the plant has recently been started up and we're producing the treated water.
MDN – Did Mr. Perez give you any long-term advice?
Mr. Domingo – Mr. Perez provided transition information and what his vision was and what he was working towards, which you know I will use obviously to continue with the vision that the directors so, if I see you know changes that can be made that would improve upon that plan that I will do so.
MDN - Can you tell us the what long-term plans were?
Mr. Domingo - His long-term plans are to make sure that things are going right and to be able to serve the community at hand, not just now, but into the future. So that's what his primary focus was on, and he's used several facilities and several strategies related to you know, percolating water to gain credit to potentially using the water bank as an asset as well that's west of town that's in the district and is part of its joint-use agreement; based on the Board and Mr. Perez’s vision so I see it as a great job done so far.
MDN - How do the rest of the board members feel about you being the new General Manager?
Mr. Domingo - I have had nothing but positive interactions with all the board members and it's just like I told them at the last meeting, you know, it was humbling to be accepted or to be selected and, you know, I'm here to serve them. It's important for a general manager to take a service posture right and you know, not just to the public but to the employees and to the board.
MDN - If the citizens of the Rosamond Community Services District have any problems or questions for you, would they be able to contact you directly, and if so, how?
Mr. Domingo - If they had any questions, comments, complaints or anything like that, they can contact the front desk; I am reachable when I am here; I can come up front to meet face to face and if I'm not here, I can be reached wherever I'm at and I'd be willing to answer any questions.
MDN - Would you like to let the residents of Rosamond know anything else?
Mr. Domingo - I want them to know that their water and sewer services are in great hands, and I just hope that I can fulfill the large shoes that I need to fill in, making sure that their system stays serviceable and meets their needs.
MDN – Did Mr. Perez leave you his contact information so, in the future, you can contact or reach out to him?
Mr. Domingo – So, he has left his number and he's reachable and I have used that. I'm trying to let him retire but yes, he has left contact information if I run into an issue.
MDN - I want to wish you the best of luck, and so does our entire staff, on the future of the Rosamond Community Services District. Thank you very much Mr. Domingo for your time and you have a very, very good day.
