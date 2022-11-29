Residents of Boron, Rosamond and Mojave will be holding their breaths as final votes are counted and announced this week.
At stake for those unincorporated communities is additional county services, specifically those coming from sheriff, district attorney and fire departments.
Measure K which would provide those services is currently leading with 50.84% of the vote (33,054) to a “no” vote 31,967 total or 49.16%.
The measure only requires a simple majority to pass.
