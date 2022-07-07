The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Peter Alvarez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on June 1st on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on June 17th for a continued Status Conference and Confirmation of Counsel on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize which was continued again until Oct. 18th.
According to court records, 49-year old Kuldeep Singh was scheduled to appear on June 28th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Hit and Run Resulting in Injury.
According to court records, 32-year old Savannah Charlotte Arrieta was scheduled to appear on June 27th for a continued Arraignment and Proof of License on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Driving in Excess of 100 MPH, 2 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), Drive w/out License and Maximum Speed 65 MPH as Posted; she was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Accessory after the Fact. A Pre-Trial Conference is set for July 6th and Arrieta remains in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.