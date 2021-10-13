Sacramento – The California State Board of Equalization (BOE) will hold their annual meeting with the 58 County Assessors on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., in conjunction with the October 2021 Board Meeting. Once again, this year’s meeting will be held virtually to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to keep all participants and the public safe.
“Together, the BOE and County Assessors have accomplished so much during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve and meet the needs of our mutual constituents in the last year,” said BOE Chairman Antonio Vazquez. “As Chairman and on behalf of the entire Board, we appreciate the collaboration and commitment of all County Assessors, and we look forward to receiving updates and discussing emerging issues and trends related to property tax administration.”
The BOE is required by law to hold a meeting with County Assessors at least once a year to discuss issues focused on the administration of assessment and taxation laws, and ways to promote uniformity statewide. Throughout the past year, the BOE and County Assessors have worked closely to address the implementation of Proposition 19 (2020) and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on county boards of equalization and assessment appeals boards. The upcoming meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss future challenges and further ways to strengthen the long-standing partnership.
The annual meeting and the October 2021 Board Meeting will be livestreamed on the BOE website.
The California State Board of Equalization (BOE) is the only elected tax board in the country, and it is comprised of four Equalization District Members and the State Controller. Since 1879, the BOE’s constitutional and statutory duties include the oversight of the 58 County Assessors to ensure assessment practices are uniform and consistent statewide. In addition, the BOE directly assesses the property of regulated railroads and certain public utilities, collects the Private Railroad Car Tax, and is responsible for the Alcoholic Beverage Tax and Tax on Insurers. BOE’s critical role in property tax administration by promoting fair and equitable assessments protects the tax dollars that schools, local communities, and the State of California depend on every day.
