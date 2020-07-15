NOMINATION DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE
FOR CANDIDATES FOR THE CONSOLIDATED GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
Filing period is July 13, 2020 thru August 7, 2020
Due to COVID-19, candidate filing will be by appointment only during regular business hours. Candidates may request an appointment to pick up nomination documents or request documents be mailed or e-mailed. To request documents please contact the Kern County Elections Division at (661) 868-3590 or e-mail candidatefiling@kerncounty.com.
For City elected positions, please contact the appropriate City.
Visit www.kernvote.com for more information.
By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA
Auditor-Controller-County Clerk
Kern County
