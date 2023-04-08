The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
35-year old Michael Lane Rogers was arrested in Orange County (Santa Ana Police) on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
23-year old Eric Floresvillalobo was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
27-year old Jorge Moreno Reyes was arrested on March 6th on Suspicion of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14, Lewd Acts upon Child, Oral Copulation, Possession or Control of Child Pornography and Use of Minor under 18 to Perform Obscene Act.
25-year old Faebian Thompson was arrested on March 7th on Suspicion of Illegal Speed Contest, Possession of Large Capacity Magazine, Possess any Assault Weapon, Vandalism, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury.
19-year old Gabriel De La Cruz was arrested on March 8th on Suspicion of Battery on School Property, Drive w/out License, Maximum Speed >100 MPH, Reckless Driving; Public Street and Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
28-year old Alexander Quintana was arrested in Los Angeles County (Temple Sheriff) on March 15th on Suspicion of Parole Warrant.
36-year old Jonathan Corrales was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 9th on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Drive while License Suspended.
28-year old Jasmine E. Norwood was arrested in Los Angeles County (Hawthorne Police) on March 11th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Forgery, Possess Forged Notes, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer and Unlawful Use of Willfully Obtained Personal Identifying Information.
55-year old Alychia M. Mackey was arrested in San Bernardino County (Victorville CHP) on March 14th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
33-year old Clarence Ross was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on March 19th on Suspicion of Indecent Exposure after Illegally Occupied Dwelling.
45-year old Dennis Lee Perry was arrested in Los Angeles County (Glendale Police) on March 15th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm and Threats of Violence.
28-year old Christina E. Salazar was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
30-year old Jake W. Fleming was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Jerold Adams Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Possession of Ammunition, Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner and Person Convicted of Felony Owning/Purchasing Receiving/Possessing Firearm.
39-year old Deanna C. Adams was arrested by Mojave CHP On March 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
50-year old Lemuel Arlington Anderson was arrested on March 22nd on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
19-year old Azael Gutierrez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 25th on Suspicion of Grand Theft Auto.
