The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 64 calls for service.
1st - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 1200 block of Brookhaven Court and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of Camden Street.
2nd – Disorderly Conduct Alcohol, Vehicle Theft, Dixie Street and Vandalism: Deface Property, 2700 block of Dixie Street.
3rd – Missing Person, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd, Vehicle Theft, 3700 block of Knox, Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street.
4th – Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of 20th Street, Assist other Department, 2800 block of Desert Street, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2200 block of Matthew and Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Windflow Drive.
5th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2800 block of Desert Street, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2000 block of West Park Drive, Missing Person, 3300 block of Clark, Missing Person, 3100 block of Perdot Street and Hit an Run No Injury, 2900 block of Desert Street.
7th - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2100 block of Natalie Drive.
8th – Assist other Department, 2900 block of Desert Street and Found Property, 2100 block of Rosamond Blvd.
10th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1400 block of Rosamond Blvd, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2100 block of Oak Street and Vehicle Theft, 3100 block of Sierra Hwy.
11th - Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Diamond Street, Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 2500 block of Cold Creek Avenue.
12th - Missing Person, 2500 block of Cold Creek Avenue.
13th - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 3300 block of Huron Drive, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 4000 block of Knox Avenue, Battery against Peace Officer, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1000 block of Hook Avenue and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of Camden Avenue.
14th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy, Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Diamond Street, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2100 block of Oak Street and Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery: other Agency, B Street.
15th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 2600 block of Diamond Street.
16th - Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 2500 block of Diamond Street, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Burglary: 1st Degree, 3400 block of Clark Street and Burglary from Vehicle, 2000 block of Orange Street.
17th – Missing Person, 2500 block of Cold Creek and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1700 block of Marie.
18th - Battery on Person, 2800 block of B Street.
19th – Unregistered Vehicle, Rosamond Blvd. and Battery on Person, 2800 block of B Street.
20th - Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 2900 block of Laurel Street.
21st – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2900 block of B Street and Battery on Person, 3400 block of Citrine Lane.
22nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Summerchase.
23rd – Battery on Person, 3000 block of Patti
24th - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3100 block of Richland Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Grandview Terrace.
25th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 3300 block of 15th Street, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of Richfield Street and Vehicle Theft, 2600 block of Dixie Street.
26th - Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Oak Street.
29th - Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
