The BLM encourages responsible, local recreation to avoid putting strain on communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please practice social distancing, don’t gather in large groups and clean your hands often. Social distancing recommendations may require that visitors spread out to less popular areas and avoid times of highest use, such as weekends.
Visitors are encouraged to practice Leave No Trace principles. Please bring your own sanitary products, including toilet paper and hand sanitizer, and pack out all trash as services are limited. #RecreateResponsibly #RecreateSafely #YourPublicLands
More info on Jawbone Canyon: https://go.usa.gov/xve2y
More info on Dove Springs: https://go.usa.gov/xve2m
