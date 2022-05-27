The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 5 calls for service.
3rd- Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20600 block of South Street.
6th - SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 21700 block of N. Westwood Avenue.
12th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 20300 block of Valley Blvd.
16th – Battery on Person, 19900 block of Luana Drive.
17th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21100 block of Santa Maria Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.